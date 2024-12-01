Lomon and Lee Su Hyun stir up trouble bringing a school bully home in to Bae Doona And Ryoo Seung Bum Family Matters teaser

Family Matter is a South Korean drama series that will be released soon in the coming days. The show stars Bae Doona, Lomon, Lee Su Hyun, and more. However, ahead of its release, a new teaser of the show has been released, showcasing a glimpse into the characters’ relationship dynamic.

On November 29, 2024, the production team of the upcoming series Family Matters has released a new teaser. The video opens with a family traveling by car to their new home. During the drive, Chul Hee (Ryoo Seung Bum) pleads with his children to avoid drawing attention at their new school. When Ji Woo (Lee Su Hyun) questions what she should do if she can no longer endure the situation, Young Soo (Bae Doona) calmly suggests bringing the troublemakers home, promising to handle it herself. Her cryptic response hints at her unusual capabilities and raises curiosity about the family’s mysterious nature.

At their new school, Ji Hoon (Lomon) and Ji Woo encounter a student with a thuggish demeanor who attempts to intimidate Ji Woo. Upon discovering his history of serious crimes, the siblings decide to follow their mother’s advice and bring him home. The scene then shifts to Young Soo performing what appears to be a surgical procedure on the restrained bully, amplifying the intrigue surrounding her skills.

Advertisement

Later, Ji Woo confronts her parents, asking about their true identities and the source of their terrifying knowledge. In response, Chul Hee and Young Soo reveal tattoos near their collarbones, further deepening the enigma surrounding their past.

Family Matters follows the story of a mother with the unique ability to alter people’s memories at will. Leveraging her extraordinary powers, she joins forces with her family to take down wrongdoers. Together, this group of individuals with special abilities poses as an ordinary family to navigate life while facing off against dangerous criminals. The show premiered on November 29, 2024, and is available to stream on COUPANG TV.