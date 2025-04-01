Fauji: Prabhas and Disha Patani to reunite after Kalki 2898 AD for Hanu Raghavapudi’s period war drama?

Prabhas has one of the busiest work schedules, and his impressive lineup of projects proves he is a popular choice among filmmakers. The Baahubali star is currently shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi’s period war drama, tentatively titled Fauji.

Now, the latest buzz suggests that the filmmakers are in talks to introduce a second leading lady to the film, in addition to debutant Imanvi Ismail. According to a Times Now report, Bollywood actress Disha Patani is being considered for the role.

For those unaware, Disha Patani has previously shared screen space with Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. If this report is to be believed, fans can look forward to witnessing the reunion of these two powerhouses of talent once again.

Moreover, it is speculated that the addition of the Baaghi actress will enhance the film’s glamour quotient, bringing a visually striking appeal to the action-packed movie.

That said, these reports remain unconfirmed, and an official announcement from the makers or the actor is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently made headlines after reports surfaced about him getting injured on the sets of Hanu Raghavapudi’s film.

The actor was reportedly advised to take some rest, which led to a slight delay in the shooting of this film as well as others in his schedule.

Moving on, the Rebel star has another exciting project lined up—Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In this film, Prabhas will take on the role of a cop, with an extensive shooting schedule planned.

He also has Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, which will mark his entry into the horror-romantic-comedy genre. Additionally, Prabhas is set to collaborate with Prasanth Varma for the upcoming film Brahmarakshas.