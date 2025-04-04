3 B-town actresses who exuded desi Elsa vibes in dreamy ice-blue saree looks: Janhvi Kapoor, Sreeleela, and Khushi Kapoor

Celebrities styling themselves in a timeless six-yard drape isn’t a new concept. However, the versatility of the saree is such that fashion designers frequently come up with innovative designs that take everyone’s breath away. When tinsel-town trailblazers made online appearances in ice-blue sarees, netizens were instantly charmed, showering the divas with compliments and applause.

We’ve curated the top three ice-blue saree looks from celebs’ social media catalogs to inspire your next party look. Let’s unravel the dreamy blue saree styles of Khushi Kapoor, Sreeleela, and Janhvi Kapoor.

1. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, who has been making fashion waves with her Gen Z style sense, proves to be no less of a fashionista when it comes to styling timeless sarees. The B-town newcomer donned a serene blue saree from the label Ritika Mirchandani and slayed with her glamorous flair. Khushi’s gorgeous saree featured the designer’s signature embroidery—an intricate symmetrical pattern resembling a spider web.

The Nadaaniyan actress paired her ice-blue drape with a matching blouse featuring silver embellishments. The sleeveless blouse, with a V-neck and notched hemline, added a modern appeal to the traditional ensemble.

2. Sreeleela

The dance queen, who had everyone in her grip with her groundbreaking number Kissik, is also adored for her glamorous fashion sense. Sreeleela took to Instagram to post a dreamy picture of herself in an embellished ice-blue saree, which left netizens in awe. The dance sensation flaunted an organza six-yard drape, adorned with sequin work and a pearl-trimmed border for a regal look.

However, the showstopper of her look was undoubtedly the designer blouse. The heavily embellished piece, with intricate sparkly crystals, featured a sweetheart neckline for a poised touch. The sleeves were a work of art, featuring strings of rhinestones playfully cascading along her arms.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her jaw-dropping fashion statements in glamorous ethnic attire, flaunted an ocean-blue saree from internationally acclaimed Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Janhvi’s prism crystal saree, from the designer’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, featured crystal rhinestones in wave-like patterns, reminiscent of ocean currents. The meticulously crafted blue drape, complete with a scalloped palla, was a true sartorial masterpiece.

Her ice-blue saree was paired with a matching embellished blouse, featuring a scalloped sweetheart neckline and delicate straps. This artisanal designer ensemble gracefully accentuated the Mili actress’s silhouette, making a noteworthy fashion statement.

So, according to you, which of these three divas could play the desi Elsa in a Bollywood remake of Frozen—Khushi Kapoor in her blue spider-web flair, Sreeleela in organza allure, or Janhvi Kapoor in ocean-wave grace?

