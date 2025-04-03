3 fashion trends of 2025: Alia Bhatt in butter yellow to Nora Fatehi in corset fit

Bollywood isn’t just about the glamorous world of cinema and larger-than-life films. The showbiz encapsulates fashion as a key element of its grandeur and therefore, the tinsel town stars are looked up to as style inspirations by many. 2025 started with a bang in the fashion arena, with B-town celebs serving back-to-back groundbreaking fits. However, a few fashion pieces adorned by these stars made headlines, time and again— corset tops, cargo pants, and the understated butter yellow as the go-to sartorial hue.

Explore all the Bollywood A-listers who embraced 3 major fashion trends of 2025 in one frame.

1. Corset Tops

Corset tops are like a fashion wildfire that took most celebrities in its grip. Whether for acing black swan aesthetic like Nora Fatehi, promotional glam by Alia Bhatt for her movie Jigra, or historical events like Vivienne Westwood's show at Gateway of India where Radhika Merchant adorned the trend— corsets have made it to almost every celebrity’s wardrobe.

The great thing about fashion is that it makes a full circle and brings styling nostalgia with a contemporary touch. Corsetry is one of those trends—the Victorian era sartorial craft knocked on 2025 and topped the chart of this year’s key trends.

2. Cargo pants

Cargo pants are possibly a testament to Y2K’s unparalleled fashion era that was boldly ‘extra’ and maximalist at its best. Streetwear has made it big this year and cargo pants have been its key element. A-listers including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Disha Patani added their own twist to the 2000s era-defining cargo pants and this trend filtered down to everyone’s go-to ensemble.

Cargo Pants have versatility appeal and could be adorned with any kind of garb. While Ananya Panday and Disha Patani elevated their street-chic fits by pairing cargos with corsets, Deepika Padukone made it comfy-cool by embracing a denim jacket with matching blue cargo jeans. No matter how this trend is styled, it is sure to make a note-worthy statement.

2. Butter Yellow

In a Pinkvilla exclusive interview with Arpita Mehta, when she was asked about which hue would shape bridal fashion in 2025, the celebrated designer was quick to answer—Butter yellow. And indeed this color has been making waves, not just in the bridal arena, but also in the fashion industry as a whole.

Whether for business-casual fits, dreamy day-dresses, or party night fits; butter yellow stole the spotlight cheekily with its understated appeal. From Genz Bollywood newcomers Khushi Kapoor to dance icon Nora Fatehi, many Bollywood bigwigs embraced this trend in different styles and proved that Butter Yellow is here to take over.

While only the first quarter of the year has come to an end, we are already seeing big fashion trends reigning in the fashion industry. Although these trends are slowly filtering down to folks’ wardrobes, we are excitedly looking forward to Bollywood icons influencing the next trends in the sartorial world.

