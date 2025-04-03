Deva vs Mumbai Police: Here’s how ending differs in Shahid Kapoor starrer from its original version by Prithviraj Sukumaran

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers about the movies. Please watch them before continuing.

Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, was released in theaters on January 31, 2025. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial flick began streaming on Netflix on March 28, 2025.

The movie follows the story of Inspector Dev Ambre, an angry young cop investigating the death of his colleague and friend, ACP Rohan D'Silva. During the course of his mission, Dev suffers an accident that causes him to lose his memory.

Now, he must retrace his steps and uncover the truth behind his friend’s murder. The major twist in the movie occurs when the officer discovers that he himself is the one who killed his friend.

Dev had committed the crime by installing a remote-controlled automatic rifle, which he used to kill his colleague. He did this after Rohan discovered his involvement with a notorious criminal and his role as a mole inside the police force.

This Bollywood action thriller is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, which was also directed by Rosshan Andrrews. While the original film was a massive hit in theaters, the remake features a changed climax.

In the original version starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the story begins with ACP Antony Moses investigating the murder of his friend, ACP Aaryan John Jacob. Although both films share a similar premise, the Malayalam version does not depict the protagonist as a mole.

Instead, the twist in the original revolves around the protagonist being a closeted homosexual—a fact his friend discovers. Fearing the exposure of his sexuality and the impact it could have on his tough-guy image, Antony commits the crime, triggering the investigation.

While Mumbai Police was a critical and commercial success, its Hindi remake received mixed reviews and ultimately underperformed at the box office.

In addition to Deva, Mumbai Police also inspired a Telugu remake titled Hunt, starring Sudheer Babu.

