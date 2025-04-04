Sulli's brother accuses IU of getting Kim Sae Ron, Goo Hara and sister acquainted with problematic psychiatrist

IU often makes headlines due to her talent as an actress and K-pop idol. She is also known to be loved by many of her industry peers and shares a close bond with some. Among them were Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Sulli. With the ongoing controversy regarding the film Real, which included IU's cameo and featured Kim Soo Hyun and Sulli as leads, IU's relationship dynamics with the two are being revisited. She is facing accusations of sharing her psychiatrist's contact with the late actress and a few others, as reported by K-media Sports Chosun.

Sulli's older brother made bombshell statements against Kim Soo Hyun, alleging him of coercing the late actress to film the 2017 movie Real's explicit scenes herself even when a body double was present. After the movie hit domestic theatres, Sulli faced immense public backlash, leading to a deterioration in her mental state, and when one is mentally unfit, what they need most is medical help. Sulli's brother dragged IU into this sphere, claiming that she introduced a problematic psychiatrist to the actress.

The accusation doesn't end here; he further said that it was the same medical personnel whom two other female celebrities (now deceased) consulted, and IU allegedly shared the psychiatrist's contact with all three of them– Sulli, Goo Hara and Kim Sae Ron. Sulli's brother alleged IU of being close to both his late sister and Kim Soo Hyun and was not sure as to why she would introduce such a psychiatrist to a friend. He also alleged that IU handed over the script of Real to Sulli after rejecting it herself.

As Real was the beginning of the entire chaos, IU's sharing of such a controversial script with Sulli was seen with suspicious eyes by Sulli's brother. He also hinted that IU might have already been aware of the presence of the explicit scenes and thereby chose not to be taken on the lead role and instead settle for a cameo. Several fans have come forward to defend IU, saying she would not have asked her friend Sulli to take on the role if she was aware of the extent of n*duty it demanded.

