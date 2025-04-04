Chris Pratt Hilariously Reflects on His Absence from Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement; Says ‘I’m Sure It Was There’

Chris Pratt opened up about his absence from the cast announcement of Avengers: Doomsday. Pratt, who plays the role of Starlord in the Marvel movie, is most likely to reprise his role in the upcoming film. However, the fans aren’t too sure, as the actor’s chair did not appear in the live stream.

Reacting to his name not being announced by MCU, the Garfield star joked, “I don’t know! I think it was, like, far off.” Further in conversation with Collider, the actor revealed, “They must have cut away from it. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know. It was there. I’m sure it was there.”

Following the cast announcement, Marvel shared that other cast members will be credited in the movie. In addition to Pratt, Tom Holland’s credit was also absent from the live stream. Because the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is so close to the release date of the Avengers movie, it was later revealed that Spider-Man will not be appearing in the former.

As for the X-Men stars, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Kelsey Grammer have been confirmed to be appearing in Doomsday.

Other actors to be starring in the upcoming Avengers film include Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, and many others.

Meanwhile, the fans are also excited for Robert Downey Jr. to return to the MCU. The actor will portray the role of Dr. Victor Von Doom, the villain.

As for Pratt, ahead of the Russo Brothers taking the directors’ chair for the Avengers movie, the actor collaborated with them in the recent movie, The Electric State, starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown.

