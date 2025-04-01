Blake Lively Has Upper Hand in Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Due to THIS Detail Favoring Her Case; Lawyer Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Blake Lively may have a stronger case in her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, according to legal analyst Dina Doll.

In a new documentary, In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni, she states why Baldoni’s arguments may not effectively counter Lively’s allegations of sexual harassment. The documentary airs on March 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ID and streams on Max.

Lively claims Baldoni harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us and retaliated against her after she complained. Baldoni denies the claims and has sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for USD 400 million, alleging defamation and extortion as per PEOPLE.

Dina Doll, a legal expert featured in the documentary, believes Lively has the upper hand. She states that Baldoni’s arguments about fame and power dynamics do not directly refute the allegations.

"My professional opinion, Blake Lively has the stronger case," Doll says in the documentary. "Because all of Justin Baldoni’s arguments about fame and control don’t really refute her claim of sexual harassment."

Doll mentions specific allegations against Baldoni, including "improvising of kissing, the describing of his genitalia, talking about pornography." She said, "Regardless of where your workplace is, those seem to be pretty strong bases for a claim of sexual harassment."

Baldoni has denied Lively’s claims, arguing that their interactions were consensual. Legal expert Dina Doll stated that Baldoni is not disputing that the incidents occurred but is presenting them from a different perspective, asserting that they were mutual.

Advertisement

After Lively’s allegations became public through The New York Times in December 2024, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, dismissed them as completely false, outrageous, and intentionally designed to harm Baldoni’s reputation. In response, Baldoni filed a libel lawsuit against the newspaper.

He has also accused Lively and Reynolds of using their Hollywood influence to damage his career and take control of It Ends With Us, claims that Lively’s legal team has labeled as baseless.

The legal battle is scheduled to go to trial in March 2026, but experts believe it may be resolved before then. Gregory Doll, a lawyer not involved in the case, stated that the majority of civil cases settle, with 92% reaching an agreement before trial, making it highly likely that this case will also settle.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.