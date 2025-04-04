Zeenat Aman recalls ‘sizzling’ romance with Amitabh Bachchan in Samundar Mein Naha Ke; recalls being left with sand in ‘uncomfortable’ places

Legendary actors Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan shared the screen in the 1983 action film Pukar. While the movie became popular, its peppy song, Samandar Mein Naha Ke, was a rage back in the day. Recently, the actress recalled romancing her co-star in the ‘sizzling’ song with salty lyrics. However, she was left with sand in ‘uncomfortable’ places. Read on!

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on social media, she has been sharing several anecdotes about her films, her co-stars, and her extensive acting career. As the temperatures rose, she was reminded of the time when she filmed the Samundar Mein Naha Ke song in Goa with Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the senior actress dropped a video of the song and shared her experience of filming it with Big B. She started her lengthy post by stating, “I won’t be too coy to say that Mr. Bachchan and I romancing to those salty lyrics are quite sizzling too.” The Hare Rama Hare Krishna actress went on to state that working on director-producer Ramesh Behl’s film Pukar was a blast.

Zeenat Aman recalls filming Samundar Mein Naha Ke with Amitabh Bachchan:

Speaking about the iconic track, the Bollywood diva stated that it was shot on an empty beach and it was an easy-breezy affair for her since she didn’t have any lip-syncing to do nor much choreography to learn. All she was asked to do was to look pretty. “So, there I was in a titillating white outfit, with a bit of midriff on display, rolling around in the surf, while Mr. Bachchan pranced around me like an ardent bird-of-paradise,” recalled Zeenat Aman.

The Yaadon Ki Baaraat actress then stated that her seamless performance was hindered by the fact that she can’t swim. Hence, she had to swallow a fair amount of “nerves and seawater” for those shots. But despite taking a few tumbles in the waves and being left with sand in “uncomfortable places,” she thought she did a convincing job of being a “jal pari.”

At the foot of the post, she mentioned that this was the first time senior Bachchan was shooting after the life-threatening accident he suffered on the sets of Coolie in 1982.

