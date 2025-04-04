5 OH-SO-HOT swimsuits for summer beach vacation: Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and more

There’s some magic in summer when all you want to do is spend time with your loved ones around the sea, listening to the sound of waves calming your mind. And if you’re planning the same getaway with your friends, then girls, don’t worry. We’ve got you the best swimsuits that are inspired by your favorite celebrities.

From Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, we have listed 5 HOT swimsuits which you need to pack for your beach vacation. So, let’s dive into it

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to share a picture of her enjoying some beach time in Thailand, but what caught our eyes was her swimsuit. She was in the sexy black bodysuit swimwear that stuck to her body like a glove, giving a perfect view of her well-maintained physique. Also, it had white detailing around the borders, whereas on the back, it had a deep cut, making it just perfect to don for a summer beach vacation.

The water baby styled her beach look with the cool shades that she casually rested on her head and left her hair open. She was really slaying her look, and we just couldn’t get enough of her.

2. Ananya Panday

Enjoying the beach time with her family, Ananya Panday decided to set the internet on fire with her sexy and sultry beach look. She was seen in the light yellow triangular bikini top with halter straps, perfectly secured with the knot at the back. Looking at her oh-so-hot look, we could barely catch our breath.

It was a two-piece ensemble and came with matching bottoms with a side tie. This Call Me Bae actress-inspired bold and breezy bikini piece is just what you need for an enchanting experience by the shore.

3. Khushi Kapoor

For another perfect beach look, we have Khushi Kapoor, who went on a bachelorette trip with her friends, serving us bold looks. Enjoying time on the yacht, the Loveyapa actress chose to set major beach fashion goals in her pink bikini piece. It was a triangular piece with a knot around the neck and her back. Giving it a monochrome touch, it came with matching pink bottom.

Adding more of a relaxed vibe, the actress, after some time, decided to switch the pink bottom with the white trousers that were high on the waist and had a loose silhouette. For oomph factor, she decided to style her look with black sunglasses and tied her back into a bun.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

If you’re bored of bikini pieces and want something more interesting, then Janhvi Kapoor has what you’re looking for. Spending time at the beach, the actress slipped into a shimmery swimsuit that had a fitted silhouette. The holographic fabric gave a glimpse of lavender, yellow, and blue. The high-cut design showed her perfectly toned legs, whereas the deep cut at the back added sultry vibes.

Instead of keeping her beach look simple, the Bawaal actress decided to enhance it with some classy neckpieces and layers of bracelets.

5. Triptii Dimri

Lastly, we have Triptii Dimri, who decided to spend time flying kites at the beach. And for that, she decided to proudly flaunt her figure in a black and white swimsuit with a sweetheart neckline. Adding a layer to it, she decided to add a black cover-up.

The actress tied her hair back into a bun, leaving a few strands loose. Also, she kept her accessories minimal, with just round earrings.

These 5 celebrity-inspired swimsuits are just perfect to feel your best while soaking in the fresh air and enjoying dipping in water. So, girls, take some inspiration and add these OH-SO-HOT swimsuits to your beach bag.

