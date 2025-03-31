Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘too comfy to care’ summer outfit features sunglasses worth Rs 24,726

Janhvi Kapoor, the fashion diva often seen draped in bling, sequins, and lots of drama (fashion drama), is occasionally spotted in coziest outfits that give “do I look like I care?” Her latest look was one of those moments where Janhvi appeared in a crinkly breezy white shirt and matching shorts and still looked as stylish as ever. Thanks to her panache and glimmer guards.

The Mili actress was recently papped in casual, effortless flair, featuring a casual white shirt and matching shots. The diva nailed the effortlessly chic aesthetic with this garb. This style could not have gotten any better, as the white shirt, relaxed fit, and comfy shots were the perfect pick to beat the summer heat in style.

For her commute look, Janhvi accessorized her off-duty style with Gentle Monster sunglasses. The Hue 01 sunglasses from the brand’s 2023 Collection elevated the actress’s laid-back look to a luxe vibe. These branded shades come with a price tag of around Rs. 24,726.

Adorning just a black band as an accessory, the Ulajh actress kept her look understated and minimal for the day. She threw her layered hair open, letting the face-framing strands do their magic. The diva also appeared bare-face at the scene, flaunting her flawless skin.

Another branded piece from Kapoor’s OOTD was her U.S. Polo Assn. sandals, which cost Rs. 3,000. With their open-toe buckle in tan, the Danila sandals were the perfect pick for a summer-inspired laid-back fit.

Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines with her glamorous fashion slays time and again. Whether it be her silver shimmer gowns or gilded bedazzling outfits, the bombshell never fails to make groundbreaking dramatic statements with her fashion game. However, her latest summer-cool look proved that the diva doesn’t always need glitter to bedazzle her fans. Her chill outfits could slay, too.