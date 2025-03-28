Kesari Chapter 2: Meet characters played by Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan, and more in historical drama

The countdown to the release of Kesari Chapter 2 has begun. Earlier, the teaser offered a glimpse of the revolution that unfolded after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar’s first look was also revealed. Now, the makers have introduced his character along with the roles played by Ananya Panday, R. Madhavan, and more.

Today, March 28, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2 shared some striking new motion posters on Instagram.

1. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is set to play the role of C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2. The poster showed him in his lawyer avatar. He also says the powerful line, “British Empire ko apne hi court me ghutnon pe girke pure Hindustan se maafi mangni hogi (The British Empire will have to apologize to the whole of India by falling on its knees in its own court).”

The caption of the post read, “One man. Against an entire empire. Introducing C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari - Chapter 2.”

2. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday will portray the character of Dilreet Gill in the courtroom drama. The actress was seen dressed as a lawyer in a white saree. She says, “Uss din Jallianwala Bagh mein jo hua uska sach puri duniya ko pata chalna chahiye (The whole world should know the truth about what happened in Jallianwala Bagh that day).”

The caption stated, “Embraced by compassion, fueled by justice. Introducing Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill in Kesari - Chapter 2.”

3. R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan will be seen as Neville Mckinley in Kesari Chapter 2. The poster gave a glimpse of the face-off between Akshay Kumar and his character. The line, “Sankaran Nair ko sirf harana nahi hai usse humesha ke liye barbaad karna hai (The aim is to not just defeat Sankaran Nair but ruin him forever),” was heard in the background.

The caption described, “Sharp, fearless, undeniable… but playing for the other side! Introducing R. Madhavan as Neville Mckinley in Kesari - Chapter 2.”

4. Simon Paisley Day

Simon Paisley Day will be essaying the role of General Reginald Dyer. The caption was, “Bullets rained, innocents fell… and he stood cold. Introducing Simon Paisley Day as General Reginald Dyer in Kesari - Chapter 2.”

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh will arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025.