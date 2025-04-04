Real: Was Kim Soo Hyun's film's director replaced over embezzlement and not Sulli's explicit scene? Here's what we know

Nearly a decade after the release of the ambitious but troubled 2017 film Real, new revelations have come to light, offering a drastically different account of the circumstances that led to director Lee Jung Sub’s sudden exit from the production. Long believed to have stepped down amid controversy surrounding a nude scene involving late actress Sulli, it now appears that his removal was rooted in a serious financial dispute involving allegations of embezzlement and breach of trust.

On April 4, Hankyung published a detailed investigative report uncovering what it claims was the real reason behind the mid-production shake-up that rocked the film. According to sources cited by the outlet, Lee Jung Sub, who had initially taken on both screenwriting and directing duties, was forced off the project near the end of principal filming after the production company discovered financial irregularities tied to his management company, referred to as “Company A.”

The report states that Company A allegedly overbilled the production for operational costs and sought unauthorized corporate sponsorships, including one from a rival of the film's primary investor, without proper consent from the production company. These actions reportedly raised red flags and created tension between the creative team and investors, ultimately prompting the director’s removal from the project.

With Real carrying a substantial production budget of approximately 11.5 billion KRW (roughly 8 million USD), both the production company, Real Culture Industry Special Company, and Lee Jung Sub reportedly agreed to enter into a confidentiality pact at the time. This non-disclosure agreement was intended to protect the film’s already-precarious release prospects and mitigate further damage to the reputations of those involved.

In the wake of Lee’s departure, directing responsibilities were assumed by Lee Ro Bae, also known as Lee Sa Rang, a cousin of actor Kim Soo Hyun. The unusual switch in creative leadership, though kept under wraps during the film’s promotion, has since drawn scrutiny and become the subject of speculation, particularly as the movie struggled to meet critical and commercial expectations upon release.

For years, rumors have persisted that Sulli’s controversial bed scene played a role in the directorial shake-up. The issue recently resurfaced following renewed allegations made by Sulli’s brother, who suggested the actress was coerced into filming intimate scenes under pressure. The late star, known for her outspoken and boundary-breaking image, faced heavy public scrutiny for her performance in Real, and concerns about the circumstances surrounding the filming continue to trouble her supporters.

However, Hankyung’s report appears to redirect the narrative away from creative controversy and toward financial misconduct as the primary cause of the disruption. Speaking with the outlet, Lee Jung Sub denied all accusations of wrongdoing and characterized the situation as a power struggle masked as a legal issue.

“I left because the vision was completely misaligned. Embezzlement claims are absurd, as a rookie director with no sleep, what could I have stolen? The investors controlled everything,” he explained. Lee further alleged that he was made a scapegoat amid production tensions, stating, “They could frame even a misplaced pencil as embezzlement to pressure me. Workplace politics are all the same,” as quoted by Kbizoom.

Despite Lee’s insistence that his departure was creatively driven, the resurfaced allegations have reignited debate over the troubled legacy of Real. The film, which combined psychological thriller elements with a noir-inspired visual aesthetic, starred actor Kim Soo Hyun and marked the feature film debut of Sulli. With its complex plot and stylized execution, Real was a highly anticipated project, but it ultimately failed to live up to expectations, drawing criticism for its narrative incoherence and controversial scenes.

Sulli’s untimely passing in 2019 has only deepened the emotional weight attached to the film, with fans and observers continuing to scrutinize how she was treated during production and in the years that followed. As public interest in the film’s behind-the-scenes story is reignited, it remains to be seen whether additional information will come to light or if those involved will choose to speak further.

