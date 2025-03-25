EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii trailer to drop on THIS date, to be shown with Salman Khan’s Sikandar; details inside

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy are ready to bring a spooky yet fun ride with their horror-comedy The Bhootnii. The makers had earlier dropped an interesting announcement video, giving fans a glimpse into the film. Since then, everyone has been eagerly waiting for the trailer. Now, we’ve got an exclusive update that the trailer will officially drop on March 29 with a big launch event. And that’s not all! It will also be played in theaters along with Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Sikandar, making the excitement even bigger.

Yes, you heard that right! We’ve got the exclusive scoop on Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming horror-action comedy The Bhootnii. With an unexpected star cast that has already caught everyone’s attention, the excitement just got bigger.

The much-awaited trailer is set to release on March 29, 2025, at a grand event in Mumbai. And here’s the best part. It will also be attached to Salman Khan’s Sikandar, making it a double treat for moviegoers!

Sohum Rockstar Entertainment recently dropped the announcement video for The Bhootnii on Instagram. The clip begins with Sanjay Dutt’s intense voiceover as eerie visuals of spirits and a haunted tree set the tone.

Sunny Singh is seen screaming for help as his love (played by Palak Tiwari) is taken away by a supernatural force (portrayed by Mouni Roy). Towards the end, Sanjay Dutt’s fierce look is shown and it is the best thing we could have asked for. The video wraps up with a chilling message that read, "Bhootnii machayegi taandav on April 18, 2025."

They captioned it, “Get ready for a rollercoaster of horror, romance, and comedy like never before! Presenting The Bhootnii, where love, laughter, and supernatural thrills come together in the most unexpected way!”

The Bhootnii is set to take audiences on a rollercoaster of horror and comedy, blending spine-chilling thrills with comic twists. The movie features an exciting ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt as co-producers. The Bhootnii is all set to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025!

For those unfamiliar, Salman Khan’s Sikandar is set to hit theaters on March 30.