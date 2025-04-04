If looks could kill: Karisma Kapoor in crisp white shirt and black blazer fit is perfect for ‘No-nonsense’ office vibe

In this ever-evolving fashion industry, Karisma Kapoor is surely not the one sticking to the old styles; instead, she is proudly embracing the latest trends. Along with her traditional style statements, she also knows how to carry a blazer look, exuding a confident aura. Her latest monochrome look just blew our minds, and we can’t wait to get you in-depth details on it. So, let’s dive into it!

Taking to her social media, Karisma Kapoor brought the heat to our feeds as she exuded boss-babe energy in a monochrome ensemble. To start with, she wore a chic, clean white shirt with a close front and tucked it nicely into her bottoms for a polished look. Not forgetting to add a bossy layer to it, the actress decided to wear a stylish black blazer with a slight loose fitting, full sleeves and an open front. Against the black backdrop, the blazer had golden buttons, perfect for the equally formal and party look.

Shifting our focus to her bottom, the Murder Mubarak actress opted for a tailored-fitting black pants. This high-on-the-waist fit added the right length to her frame, whereas the relaxing silhouette gave her room for comfortable moving. Completing the look, she paired her white shirt, black pants, and blazer with the neat white tie adorned with the badge.

Just like her outfit, her styling is also worth taking note of. She opted for whole chic boss babe vibes with the full-on makeup. For achieving the glamorous look, she decided to enhance her beauty game with a radiant base, which she perfectly accentuated with blushed cheeks, a hint of drama with smokey eyeshadow, defined brows, and her lips painted in nude-shade lipstick. She didn’t opt for any accessory, ensuring all eyes were stuck on her outfit and makeup. Her voluminous and shiny long tresses were brushed neatly and left open, parted in the middle, and front strands stuck behind.

Adding the right edge and complementing her dark-theme look, Karisma completed it all with black heels.

Once again, Karisma showed us how to steal the limelight with grace and confidence, setting the bar high for a formal and party look.

What are your thoughts on Karisma Kapoor’s blazer look? Let us know in the comments below!

