NewJeans' parents refute 'deeply disappointing' claims of parental discord amid ADOR contract dispute

The most recent event in the ongoing contract dispute between NewJeans (presently known as NJZ) and their agency ADOR occurred on April 3, 2025. During the initial hearing of the exclusive contract validity confirmation lawsuit, the presiding judge at the Seoul Central District Court raised an important issue related to parental authority.

The judge inquired, “Are you stating that the family court’s decision regarding parental authority has ratified all litigation actions to date?” This question highlighted the involvement of the parents of two NewJeans members—Hyein and Haerin, who are minors—in the legal proceedings. It had previously been reported that there was a rift among the members’ parents regarding the contract termination.

In response to growing media rumors about family discord, the parents of the NewJeans members issued a statement to clarify their stance: “The reports from some media outlets claiming that there is a division among the members’ parents are completely untrue. We are making this statement to correct any misunderstandings.”

The parents confirmed that all five members—Haerin, Minji, Hyein, Danielle, and Hanni—were united in their decision not to return to HYBE. They added, “From the beginning, the members promised that they would not proceed with any legal action unless all five of them agreed.”

The post shared by the parents stated that they were “deeply disappointed” to see these baseless rumors. “It almost feels as if someone is deliberately trying to create division,” they added.

The statement further clarified that the rumors surrounding Haerin’s family were entirely false, emphasizing that Haerin and her parents are fully aligned in their stance and have no internal conflicts.

“The rumors regarding member Haerin are completely untrue. Haerin and her parents are fully aligned in their position, and any speculation about their family matters is also false. Due to these unfounded and one-sided speculations, both the member and her family are experiencing severe emotional distress.”

The statement also addressed the issue of parental authority, explaining that it was the responsibility of another individual in a specific case, and that both the mother and child had reached a mutual agreement on the matter.

The parents of NewJeans concluded by urging an end to baseless speculation, stating: “We want to make it absolutely clear that all families are fully respecting and supporting their children.”

This statement follows previous developments in the ongoing dispute between NewJeans and ADOR , which began on November 29, 2024. The group has claimed that their contracts were terminated due to the agency’s failure to fulfill its obligations.

