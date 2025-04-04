Keerthy Suresh's 3 hot saree blouse designs for 2025 brides

There are mainly two reasons why sarees will never go out of fashion—the six-yard drape is timeless and versatile. Fashionistas who know how to add a modern twist to these classics are truly living their best ethnic fashion era, and Keerthy Suresh is one of them.

The South Indian diva has a knack for styling stunning sarees with unconventional blouses, creating drop-dead gorgeous Indo-Western looks every single time.

We’ve curated three of Keerthy Suresh’s best blouse styles below—a guide that’ll help you stand out at your next party with effortless ethnic charm. So, let’s take some notes!

1. Halter neck with back bow

Her white floral saree could have easily been a classic, regular drape—but the Baby John actress didn’t want to settle for basic. Instead, she elevated the look into an ethnic-chic moment by pairing it with a stunning contemporary blouse that was equal parts cutesy and ravishing.

The satin blouse featured a halter neck design with a deep V-neckline, adding a touch of allure. What truly stole the show was the oversized bow at the back, giving the ensemble a French-chic flair. With its tulip-cut hemline, this blouse is a total slay-worthy piece.

2. Sweetheart neckline with diamond straps

Keerthy Suresh looked nothing short of a desi Elsa from Frozen in a stunning icy-blue saree paired with a modern blouse from the label Kavitha Gutta, priced at Rs 1,73,000. This glamour-defining bodice transformed her traditional saree into a party-chic ensemble, thanks to its artistic Swarovski diamond straps.

The plunging blouse featured a sweetheart neckline and was held together by a marquise-cut diamond strap in a halter-neck style—an absolute showstopper. Paired with an icy-blue saree adorned with an uneven embellished trim, this six-yard elegance easily scores a perfect 10.

3. Floral appliqué blouse

By now, it’s clear that Keerthy Suresh has a soft spot for halter neck blouses—and for all the right reasons. This silhouette effortlessly transforms any basic saree into a showstopping ensemble with its modern charm.

In one of her standout looks, the Kalki 2898 AD actress paired a classic black chiffon saree with a stunning floral applique blouse from the label Nachiket Barve, priced at Rs 64,850. The halter neck bodice showcased intricate black-and-white embroidery, forming a delicate mosaic of floral appliques that beautifully elevated the simplicity of her plain black drape.

After exploring Keerthy Suresh’s blouse catalog, one thing is for sure—halter neck blouses are for the win. So, back bow, diamond straps, or floral appliques: which contemporary blouse tops the chart for the best modern ethnic-chic look?

