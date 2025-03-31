Sikandar Day 2 Box Office Estimate: Salman Khan starrer collects Rs 52 crore in 2 days

After taking a start of Rs 25 crore on Sunday, Salman Khan-led Sikandar produced by Sajid Nadiadwala has refused to show a major spike in business on the Eid Day. According to early estimates, the AR Murugadoss directorial has collected in the range of Rs 26.50 crore to Rs 27.50 crore on Sunday, taking the total collections in the vicinity of Rs 52 crore. The business should have been a lot more, but probably the film doesn’t have the sort of word of mouth that’s needed for it to show a big spike on the second day.

The Muslim-dominated centers have seen a big growth in business, as expected, whereas markets like Mumbai and Gujarat have seen a dip in collections. The Salman Khan film will record some sorts of hold on Wednesday as well due to the ‘Baasi Eid’ factor, and the real test would begin from Thursday, when the markets all across the board begin to act normal.

Ideally, after a start of Rs 25 crore, the Eid collections of Sikandar should have been around the Rs 40 crore mark for the film to stand some chance at the box office, but with a rather low jump, it’s going to be a race to the finish towards the Rs 100 crore club. Sikandar has not found an appreciation, and the business over the last two days is driven primarily by the die-hard fans and Eid audience, as the neutrals have stayed away.

The writing was on the wall with bland teasers, average trailer, and sub-par music, but there was some hope on director AR Murugadoss (Ghajini, Holiday) to deliver on the content front. The post-pandemic market has resulted in a change of content consumption for the audience, and Salman Khan too needs to adapt to the same, as such undercooked and half-baked products for Eid no-longer have takers.

The film will be down to low numbers once the Eid factor fades away, and the only thing that remains to be seen is the trajectory towards Rs 100 crore club in India.