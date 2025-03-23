EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero teaser out this week; Will screen with Sikandar on big screen

After collaborating on the Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3, the audiences will get to see Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi together at the price of one ticket again this Eid. Before one thinks of another collaboration, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the teaser of Emraan Hashmi’s next film will screen with Salman Khan’s Sikandar all across the national chains from March 31. According to sources close to the development, Excel Entertainment has tied up with the multiplexes of India to screen the teaser of their next, Ground Zero, with Sikandar.

A source shares, “Sikandar is the next big offing from the Hindi Film Industry, which is expected to be consumed by a wide section of audience owing to the presence of Salman Khan. The team at Excel is looking to capitalize on this opportunity by sampling the teaser of Ground Zero to a wide section of audience. While the digital launch will take place by mid-next week, the teaser hits the big screen on Sunday with Sikandar.”

The source further added that the film will hit the big screen on April 25, 2025. “The film will see a solo release on April 25, 2025. It’s an action thriller, featuring Emraan Hashmi as a Deputy Commandant in the BSF (Border Security Force) leading a two year long investigation. Ground Zero is said to be inspired by an untold battle that no one saw coming, with a blend of action, emotion and patriotism,” the source adds.

We hear that Excel is going ahead with a well-planned marketing campaign, as the teaser launch will be followed by a hard-hitting trailer and some songs, leading to the release on April 25, 2025. The film is directed by Tejas Deoskar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.