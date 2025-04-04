Adolescence Creator Stephen Graham's Other Netflix Movie Boiling Point Will Leave the Streamer Soon; All You Need to Know

The TV series Boiling Point, featuring Stephen Graham, is set to leave Netflix in the U.S. in May 2025. The show, which serves as a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2021 film of the same name, was added to Netflix in April 2024.

However, it did not gain much attention from viewers. The latest Netflix Engagement Report shows that the series only had around 400,000 hours watched, translating to about 100,000 views in the first half of 2024, as per What's On Netflix. In the second half of the year, it failed to make the rankings, indicating an even lower viewership.

Boiling Point is directed by Philip Barantini, who also directed Adolescence, Netflix’s breakout hit of 2025. Much like Adolescence, the series is a real-time drama shot in a continuous take.

The story follows the intense atmosphere inside a London restaurant, picking up six months after the events of the original film. It shifts focus to Carly, a former sous-chef now running her own restaurant, while also exploring the lives and struggles of her team.

The series stars Stephen Graham, along with Vinette Robinson, Hannah Walters, Izuka Hoyle, Áine Rose Daly, Daniel Larkai, and Gary Lamont. Despite its strong cast and critical praise, Boiling Point struggled to find an audience on Netflix.

Although Boiling Point is leaving Netflix, it is still available on other streaming platforms. According to JustWatch, viewers in the U.S. can find the series on Prime Video, Tubi, and The Roku Channel. The original Boiling Point film is also streaming on some of these services, but not on Prime Video. Instead, it is available on Peacock.

Fans of Adolescence who are looking for a similar intense drama may want to check out Boiling Point before it disappears from Netflix.

Director Philip Barantini and writer Jack Thorne are continuing their collaboration with Netflix. Barantini has been chosen to direct the next Enola Holmes movie, taking over from Harry Bradbeer.

Filming for the project is set to begin in April 2025, with a planned release in 2026. Jack Thorne, who worked on the previous two Enola Holmes films, will continue as the screenwriter.

