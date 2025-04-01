Sulli’s brother doubts Kim Soo Hyun’s tears at press conference; says ‘knew he wouldn’t admit’ dating minor Kim Sae Ron

On March 31, actor Kim Soo Hyun finally held the long-awaited press conference to directly address allegations about his past relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron. While he denied ever dating her as a minor and insisted that their relationship only began after she reached adulthood, the controversy remains a heated topic across media and social platforms.

Following the press conference, the late singer and actress Sulli’s older brother took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts. He openly criticized Kim Soo Hyun’s demeanor during the event, questioning both his emotional display and his true intentions. Sulli’s brother, who has been vocal about his grievances against Kim Soo Hyun and the agency, suggested that his statements and actions did not appear sincere.

One of his primary observations was the actor’s choice of clothing. He pointed out that Kim Soo Hyun, who is often seen in black attire, had dressed completely in black for the press conference, including a black dress shirt. To him, this seemed like a calculated decision rather than a natural reaction to emotional distress. As quoted by Koreaboo, “This is my guess, but Kim Soo Hyun usually enjoys wearing all-black. But today, he was the king of all-black,” he stated.

He suggested that someone experiencing genuine mental instability would not put so much effort into curating their outfit for a public appearance. This observation led him to believe that Kim Soo Hyun had carefully prepared for the event rather than being overwhelmed with emotion as he tried to portray.

Beyond his appearance, Sulli’s brother also analyzed Kim Soo Hyun’s behavior during the press conference. While the actor was visibly emotional, shedding tears as he spoke, Sulli’s brother felt that his overall composure did not align with someone truly distraught. He expressed doubt over whether the crying was genuine, implying that it may have been a performance. In his words, “Psychologically, he still seemed pretty stable even though he was crying. I guess that’s his style.”

This skepticism was reinforced by his recollection of Kim Soo Hyun’s past remarks at an award ceremony, where he had spoken about maintaining humility. However, during the press conference, Sulli’s brother felt that Kim Soo Hyun was more focused on controlling the narrative and protecting his image rather than acknowledging any wrongdoing. He said, “I knew he wouldn’t admit it, so I just watched blankly. There’s nothing to criticize and nothing to be surprised about.”

Sulli’s brother further questioned why Kim Soo Hyun was portraying himself as a victim in the situation. He pointed out that, compared to other individuals who had faced similar controversies, Kim Soo Hyun was receiving relatively less severe treatment. He suggested that the actor’s primary motivation was not justice or truth, but rather a desire to preserve his wealth, career, and public standing. He even speculated, “Will there be a second press conference? Is the 12.0 billion KRW (about 8.15 million USD) the final goal? He doesn’t seem sorry at all to the deceased.”

He further questioned, “How could the forensics be fabricated? Didn’t you say it was reconstructed to fit the situation? Didn’t you say it was almost the same as the actual incident?” From his perspective, Kim Soo Hyun’s responses failed to adequately address the concerns raised by the bereaved families and the public.

Another major criticism stemmed from Kim Soo Hyun’s complete avoidance of Sulli’s case during the press conference. Prior to the event, Sulli’s family had demanded that the actor provide an explanation regarding his involvement in the 2017 film Real, in which Sulli had participated in controversial nude and bed scenes. The family has long claimed that she was pressured into filming those scenes and had suffered severe emotional distress as a result. However, despite the growing demand for a response, Kim Soo Hyun did not mention Sulli, Real, or her family during his address. Sulli’s brother interpreted this silence as a refusal to acknowledge the issue, which only fueled more frustration and disappointment.