Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 3: Salman Khan-led movie faces noticeable drop after two days of average run

Sikandar, the much-awaited film of this year, arrived in cinemas on March 30, 2025. Headlined by Salman Khan, the recently released actioner marks his theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the commercial entertainer witnessed a noticeable drop in its business on the third day of its release.

Sikandar Shows Noticeable Drop In Morning Trends On Day 3

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar opened decently at the box office on Sunday. Released on Eid festival, the action drama then had a slight growth on the second day. After two days of maintaining average run, the action drama witnessed a noticeable drop on the third day of its release in morning shows.

Going by the morning trends, on Day 3, Salman Khan-starrer is expected to collect half of what it earned on the second day, i.e. Rs 27 crore. It is yet to be seen if the movie picks up its pace or declines more later in the day.

Sikandar's Reception And Box Office Perfomance So Far

Sikandar, which features Rashmika Mandanna as Salman Khan's on-screen wife, has received negative to mixed word of mouth from cinephiles. The action drama is being panned by the critics. Packed with weak narrative and poor writing, the movie relies on Salman who hasn't been able to create much impact on the audience.

Sikandar earned Rs 52 crore net business in the last two days. It performed better than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 13.5 crore) on its opening day. However, the new movie was far behind the first day business of Tiger 3 which fetched Rs 41 crore.

Backed under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and others.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.