EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar didn’t take a single rupee for Selfiee, confirms producer Prithviraj Sukumaran; ‘He only said that if the film makes money…’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's Selfiee struggled at the box office. The film was a remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2019 Malayalam hit Driving Licence and marked his debut as a Hindi producer. Recently, Prithviraj revealed that Akshay did not charge any fee for the film. Instead, the actor stated that he would take his remuneration only if the film turned a profit.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that Akshay Kumar did not charge any fee for Selfiee. He shared, “I have produced a film with Akshay Kumar, sir. He did not take a single rupee. He only said, ‘If the film makes money, then I'll take my remuneration.’ The film did not do well and he did not take any money.”

Watch the full interview below:

Earlier, in a conversation with Gulte, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared that he doesn’t take up projects for a fixed salary. Instead, he focuses on making the best possible film while taking full responsibility for its success or failure. If a film doesn’t earn profits, he doesn’t receive any payment, but if it performs well, he benefits beyond a predetermined salary.

This approach allows producers to invest more into the film's production. He also mentioned that Akshay Kumar follows a similar working model, as seen during their collaboration on Selfiee, where the superstar opted out of a fixed remuneration.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Selfiee, Akshay Kumar portrays a superstar, while Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of a police officer who is also an ardent admirer of Kumar’s character. Nushrratt Bharuccha appears as Hashmi’s on-screen wife.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving Licence, which originally featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a packed lineup ahead, including Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3. He’s also working on the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and recently confirmed Kesari Chapter 2, set to release on April 18.