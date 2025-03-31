Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Chiyaan Vikram’s action thriller records good weekend; grosses Rs 18 crore

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, is holding up well at the box office. Though the movie faced legal trouble in the beginning, it managed to witness a an encouraging trend over the weekend.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 grosses Rs 18 crore in opening weekend

Co-starring S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu (in his Tamil debut), Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj, Veera Dheera Sooran began its box office journey on a decent note. It clocked Rs 2.50 crore on its opening day, which was a partial day as its initial shows were cancelled due to legal issues.

It gathered momentum and added Rs 3.55 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 5.50 crore on Day 3. The movie recorded its most significant day on Sunday (Day 4), grossing over Rs 6.25 crore. The total cume of its long opening weekend of four days went to Rs 17.80 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

The movie is holding up well even on its first Monday. It will be interesting to see how the Chiyaan Vikram starrer performs in the long run. For the unversed, the action thriller is directed by SU Arunkumar, who is known for hard-hitting movies. Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is winning hearts for its brilliant performances, music, and camera work.

Day-wise box office collection of Veera Dheera Sooran at the Tamil box office are as follows:

Days Gross Tamil Nadu Collections Day 1 Rs 2.50 crore Day 2 Rs 3.55 crore Day 3 Rs 5.50 crore Day 4 Rs 6.25 crore TOTAL Rs 17.80 crore

