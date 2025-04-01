L2 Empuraan Day 5 Box Office: Mohanlal film continues speeding through records, collects over Rs 28 crores worldwide

The much hyped Malayalam blockbuster L2: Empuraan has been a box office rage ever since it was released in theatres. The film stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran himself. The film is on a record breaking spree right from its pre-sales phase and only rising with its total number of records. On its Day 5, the film has collected over Rs 28 crores worldwide gross at the box office.

L2: Empuraan Day 5 Worldwide Gross

As the Mohanlal starrer blockbuster collects over Rs 28 crores worldwide gross, Rs 13 crores of its total is contributed from the Kerala gross box office. This is a good jump from its Day 4, owing to the Eid holiday which helped the film hugely in several Muslim dominated circuits in India along with maintaining its strong position in the overseas markets from the Middle East and the Gulf.

The 5 day total collection of L2: Empuraan has now crossed Rs 200 crores. As this Prithviraj Sukumaran film enters the global Rs 200 crore club, it becomes the fastest of all the Malayalam films to achieve this feat. With its magnum opus level pull on the public overseas, the film attracts a much larger audience in overseas territories in total than it does in India.

Its jump domestically on Day 5 is mostly owed to the Eid holiday after which it would return to grossing normal yet extraordinary figures on the rest of the weekdays. Despite small hurdles like Salman Khan’s Sikandar against L2: Empuraan in the Middle East and the Gulf along with the IPL in India, this Lucifer sequel remains largely unaffected. The same trend for the next few days would ensure that it becomes the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time.

L2: Empuraan Running in Cinemas

L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of superstars led by Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, co-starring Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh and Manju Warrier in the lead. The film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.