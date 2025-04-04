Lee Jae Wook to lead Netflix’s spine-chilling horror fantasy; find out what role he is playing
Lee Jae Wook stars in Netflix’s upcoming horror fantasy, where he takes on a high-stakes part-time job that leads to terrifying, supernatural twists. Get ready for a chilling journey in Honey Jar Project!
Actor Lee Jae Wook is confirmed to lead a new 8-episode Netflix series, adding another thrilling and genre-bending project to his lineup. On April 4, 2025, his agency, Log Studio, officially announced his participation in the upcoming Netflix series Honey Pot Project (tentative title).
Honey Pot Project is a black comedy horror fantasy drama, blending eerie thrills with dark humour and supernatural elements. The series is produced by Shortcake, the powerhouse behind works like Han Jun Hee’s Chinatown and the hit Netflix series DP. Kim Da Min is expected to helm the horror-comedy series. Kim Da Min is known for the film Makgeolli Will Tell You and is expected to bring spooky feelings through this mini-series. This fresh collaboration promises a twisted and unpredictable storyline packed with eerie encounters, unexpected comedy, and supernatural chills.
Speaking about Lee Jae Wook, the actor continues to solidify his reputation in the film Industry. His ability to seamlessly shift between genres—from fantasy to historical dramas and romantic comedies—has made him a standout talent. With his growing popularity, his foray into a black comedy horror fantasy is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see how he will navigate this unique blend of tones. Not to forget his famous series Alchemy of Souls. Will he be the hero, the trickster, or someone hiding a sinister secret? Only time will tell.
Outside of the Honey Pot Project, Lee Jae Wook is also keeping busy. He’s currently appearing on the tvN variety show Sister's Delivery Service 2, where fans get to see a more playful side of him. Plus, his other Netflix project, Tangeum, is set to drop later this year, adding yet another layer to his expanding career.
With a bold, creative team and a mix of horror, fantasy, and biting humor, the Honey Pot Project is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most intriguing upcoming releases. Will it serve up spine-tingling terror, unexpected laughs, or both? One thing’s for sure—this series is set to keep viewers hooked, and Lee Jae Wook’s role in it is bound to make waves in the entertainment scene.
