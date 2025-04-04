Karma Episode 1 Review: Lee Hee Joon’s desperate battle to escape his ill fate sets an intense and thrilling tone

Name: Karma

Genre: Thriller, Crime

Episode: 6

Duration: 60 minutes

Director: Lee II Hyung

Release date: April 4, 2025

Cast: Lee Hee Jun, Park Hae Soo, Shin Min A, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo, Gong Seung Yeon

How much do you believe in Karma? Do you think that when we plan something wrong, there’s always a price to pay? Does Karma really come back around, like the Devil’s vacation on Earth? If you’ve ever thought that what goes around comes around, then Karma—Lee Hee Joon’s latest Netflix series—is the perfect watch for you. There’s an old saying: 'Before embarking on a journey of cruel intentions, dig two graves.' Read on to discover why this proverb perfectly fits the theme of the series

The first episode of Karma, titled The Man With Loan Shark Debts, sets the stage for a wild ride. We meet Lee Hee Joon’s character, a man completely bogged down by debt and trapped in a life that’s going nowhere fast. Living in a dingy apartment with a job that barely pays the bills, it feels like there’s nothing left for him to lose. He’s got no girlfriend, no solid future, and not even enough money to live on. His whole life is in shambles. Things take a dark turn when we’re introduced to Lee Hee Joon, who’s tied up, beaten, and begging for his life in the opening scene. From there, you just know this show is about to get intense.

Lee Hee Joon plays The Debtor—a man stuck in a cycle of bad decisions. After losing money in cryptocurrency, he finds himself drowning in debt, constantly pursued by loan sharks who are getting more and more desperate for their cash. They threaten him with horrifying consequences: if he doesn’t pay up within a month, they’ll start taking his organs while he’s still awake. It’s hard to imagine a more desperate situation. But instead of giving up, he scrambles to find a way out. His desperation is so raw, so real. You can feel the panic in his every move, and Lee Hee Joon nails the role perfectly.

Our protagonist finds his dad’s life insurance policy. If the death is ruled a hit-and-run, the family will receive 500 million KRW. It’s a huge amount of money—too huge to ignore. And just like that, the idea forms: what if he could kill his father and make it look like an accident? It’s bold, reckless, and downright chilling. But Lee Hee Joon, desperate as he is, hires someone to do the job and promises them a percentage of the payout. It’s a dangerous game, but at this point, he feels he has no other choice.

But here’s where it gets even crazier. After the murder is supposedly carried out, Lee Hee Joon gets a call from the police. They want him to identify the body. As he heads to the station, the investigation takes a turn. The police are starting to think that this isn’t a simple hit-and-run; it’s looking more like a premeditated murder. They reveal that his father’s body was found buried deep in the mountains—not where you’d expect someone to be left after a hit-and-run. To add fuel to the fire, a witness saw the accident but couldn’t identify the person who hit his father.

My Take on the review:

The series begins with a gruesome visual—flesh dripping from bones—and that’s just the start. The opening of Karma hits all the right notes, with a haunting music score and striking graphics. The drama immediately draws you in, setting the stage for a character desperate to break free from his ill fate. In a twist of fate, Lee Hee Joon’s character is pushed to the extreme and ends up killing his own father. But has he justified his actions? Surprisingly, yes. The sudden urge to fight back and try to turn his life around adds depth to his character, making his struggle all the more gripping.

Thumbs up for the series:

Building anticipation: The choice to start with the loan shark storyline is a brilliant move. It sets a solid foundation for the rest of the series, making you want to know how it all unfolds.

Lee Hee Joon's performance: He manages to make his presence felt without overpowering the script, balancing the story perfectly and adding substance to the overall narrative.

He manages to make his presence felt without overpowering the script, balancing the story perfectly and adding substance to the overall narrative. Jang Gil Ryong: This character brings an intriguing layer to Lee Hee Joon’s story, not just through his silence but with his enigmatic presence. His willingness to carry out a heinous act feels like the devil preparing for a dance, fully aware of the tragic fate awaiting the person he’s about to entangle

Thumbs down for the series:

Pacing issues: The first 30 minutes feel stretched out, with a slower start that might lose the audience’s attention. It could’ve moved along quicker to hook viewers from the get-go.

Too much setup: While the first episode does a lot of world-building, it could have jumped into the action a bit faster

Is Karma Worth Watching Beyond Episode 1? Absolutely!

As Karma draws you into its thrilling world, you might be asking: Is it worth sticking around for the remaining five episodes? The answer is a resounding yes. The intensity of the drama is absolutely mind-boggling, and the series leaves you with a whirlwind of unanswered questions that only make you more hooked.

Why is Lee Hee Joon in the hospital? What’s the mystery behind his father’s body being buried in the mountains? Where is Jang Gil Ryong, the quiet yet mysterious character who adds so much intrigue? And, most chilling of all—are more murders on the way? If so, who could be next?

With each twist and turn, Karma keeps you guessing, ensuring that you're on the edge of your seat, eagerly awaiting what comes next. The suspense and unanswered questions will keep you coming back for more.

