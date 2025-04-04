Manoj Kumar Death: Sudhanshu Pandey mourns loss of the 'legend'; recalls watching Purab Aur Paschim in childhood

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Legendary actor Manoj Kumar passed away this morning, April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. Known for his illustrious contribution to Indian cinema as an actor and director, the news of his demise left many heartbroken. Many from the entertainment industry and other sectors are mourning the loss of the legend. Sudhanshu Pandey, a prominent face in the entertainment industry, also expressed his grief about Manoj Kumar's demise.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Sudhanshu Pandey recalled watching legendary actor Manoj Kumar's films in childhood. He shared how the veteran actor's patriotic films inspired him and delivered a strong message to society. Pandey even mentioned being close friends with Manoj Kumar's son Kunal Goswami.

Sudhanshu Pandey shared, "We have lost such a legend. I remember seeing a lot of his films as a child, and they were always so inspiring. I feel all the patriotic films that he made were so iconic, including Purab Aur Paschim and with such a fantastic message for society. I feel that we have lost a legend today who changed and set a lot of benchmarks for our film industry."

The Anupamaa fame continued, "We get to see very few films made in the kind that he made. Kunal Goswami, his son, is a very, very dear friend of mine. I learned about this in the morning. My prayers are with the family. I know the family well, and I would pray to god that they find the strength to bear this loss."

As per the ANI report, Manoj Kumar passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at 4.03 AM on April 4. Many celebrities, such as Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and more, mourned the loss of the veteran star.

Speaking about Sudhanshu Pandey, the versatile actor has showcased his acting prowess in various Television shows and films. Vanraj Shah, from Anupamaa, remains his much-loved character onscreen. He has also acted in films like Singh Is Kinng, Singham, Radhe and more.

