Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Legendary actor’s cousin Manish Goswami opens up on his final days, reveals he had been speaking less; ‘Would have been…’

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar breathed his last today (April 4) at the age of 87. The entire nation is mourning his loss. Earlier, he son shared that he was in pain but left the world peacefully. Now, the late actor’s cousin Manish Goswami opened up on his final days and shared that he was speaking less from the last three days. He also added that he would have turned 88 in July.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Manoj Kumar’s cousin Manish Goswami opened up on the late actor’s final days. He revealed that he had been visiting the hospital regularly. He added, “He would have been 88 this July but due to old age complications, gradually, the heart starts pumping less. He had been talking on and off, but the last three days, he had been speaking less.”

Manish also took immense pride in Manoj Kumar’s contributions to Indian cinema, and revealed how he pioneered patriotic storytelling. He credited the legendary actor-filmmaker for embedding patriotism in Bollywood through his iconic films like Shaheed, Upkaar, and Purab Aur Paschim.

Further, he highlighted his dedication and added that Manoj Kumar self-funded his films, taking risks solely based on his vision and passion. Manoj Kumar’s cousin also revealed that his love for cinema was unparalleled, surpassing all other needs. He shared that even in his later years, his mind remained active, constantly generating ideas and engaging in discussions about films.

He shared that the veteran actor’s passion was so deep that he once shared that missing a meal was inconsequential, but not watching a film was unthinkable.

When asked about Manoj Kumar’s views on modern filmmaking, Manish Goswami shared that the legendary star never opposed the new era of cinema, acknowledging that every generation has its own style. However, he believed that the depth and conviction that defined his filmmaking era seemed to be lacking in today’s storytellers.

