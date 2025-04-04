Kartik Aaryan’s high-concept comedy with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba was first offered to Akshay Kumar? Here’s what we know

Pinkvilla exclusively disclosed that Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba for a high-concept comedy franchise. It will be backed by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain. Now, a news report has revealed that the movie was first offered to Akshay Kumar, but he refused due to its snake connection.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Mandakini calls it ‘big loss’ and sends condolences to his family; ‘One era is gone’

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar was the first choice for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s high-concept comedy film. The portal’s source shared that Akshay had been in talks for some time, but he ultimately backed out of the project. “He was not convinced with the conflict of snake vs human and didn't want to venture into this genre again after Jaani Dushman,” the source stated.

The report further mentioned that Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain then decided to make the project with Kartik Aaryan. As per the source, Kartik loved the man vs snake concept of the movie and came on board instantly. Kartik reportedly felt that the film would be a 'winner' because supernatural elements are currently doing well with the cinema audience.

Earlier, Pinkvilla shared that the film was being planned as a trilogy. A source close to the development stated, “Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has been working on this high-concept comedy for a while now, and the film is being designed as a trilogy with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Karan loved the concept and instantly agreed to bankroll the project for the big screen. It's a script that has the potential to resonate with every section of the cinema-going audience.”

Advertisement

The source added that the film is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors in September 2025. The makers are apparently aiming for a release in the second half of 2026.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are already collaborating on a romantic comedy called Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The movie was officially announced on Christmas last year. It will be helmed by Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans. Apart from this, Kartik also has Anurag Basu’s romantic drama in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away at 87 after prolonged illness