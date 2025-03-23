Box Office: 5 Reasons why the clash between Love And War and Toxic should not happen

Love & War, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic romantic saga, was officially announced to be in production in January 2024 starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatta and Vicky Kaushal, set for an Eid 2026 release. It also marks the reunion of Bhansali and Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi which collected Rs 126.50 crores India nett.

The film was announced with a storm on social media due to the team up of three superstars from the current generation along with a superstar director. But as per the latest update, the team of Toxic, the gangster drama featuring Yash, announced an Eid 2026 release for the film, setting up a direct clash between the Hindi and the Kannada film.

After this announcement, cinephiles all around the internet have been divided into either of the sides but the actual debate of the topic should be around why the clash between these two giants should not happen. Following are 5 reasons to support this:

1. The Hype of Both Movies

Yash returns in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups nearly 4 years after his blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 which collected Rs 1198 crores worldwide. Meanwhile, Love & War marks the big screen collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. This would make for a huge hype generated for both the films possibly ruined due to a clash.

2. Impact Due To Different Genres

Toxic is a period gangster drama while Love & War is a romantic drama film. The difference in the genre for both the films caters to a different group of audience which can possibly lead to one film dominating the other at the box office, further resulting into negative talks against the dominated one.

3. Reduced Number of Screens

As we have seen in the past, two big films standing against each other turns into a harsh battle of snatching the maximum number of screens and shows possible. Similarly, the number of screens and shows would have to be largely divided impacting the performance of both the Geetu Mohandas and the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

4. Negative Impact on Box Office Collections

As the above reasons come into play, a highly negative impact on the box office collection and hence the verdict is very obvious to be faced by both the Vicky Kaushal film and the Yash starrer film.

5. Improper Usage of Release Dates

Both the films arriving on the occasion of Eid would result in a failure to utilise the box office potential this large festival carries. Additionally, the surrounding Fridays can possibly go empty which, in the safest case, should be used to avert the clash of both the films.

Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt while Toxic stars Yash, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

