Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Veteran actor’s son Kunal Goswami reveals he was in pain but left peacefully; Ashoke Pandit shares details of last rites

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away this morning, April 4, at the age of 87. This news has left the entire nation in deep sorrow. Now, his son Kunal Goswami has shared major details, revealing that he had been undergoing a ‘lot of pain’ in recent months. He also shared that the legendary actor passed away peacefully. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has shared details of his final rites.

While speaking with IANS, Manoj Kumar’s son Kunal Goswami recalled waking up at 4:30 AM and finding his dad unwell. He shared that the veteran actor had been struggling with health issues for a long time, and the family had been praying for relief from his suffering. He further added that despite doctors making every effort, his condition remained challenging. He thanked Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and the staff for their help and support.

Kunal Goswami added, “We thank them for that. They loved him a lot. There was a lot of pain. But he passed away peacefully. When organs fail, there is a lot of pain." Accepting the inevitability of life’s end, he stated that while suffering was part of the journey, he was grateful to God for ensuring a peaceful passing.

Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Kunal Goswami talked about the impact of his films. He added that the term Bharat is once again prominent, whether in politics or parliament, which he sees as a positive development. He thanked his father and acknowledged his remarkable contributions. He also extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing and honoring his father’s legacy.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit provided details about the final rites, stating, "Aaj unki tabiyat achanak kharab ho gayi aur wo lagbhag 1 mahine se hospital mein hi the. Kal subah 9 bje unki body ko laya jayega yaha pe. 12 baje jo hai wo Pawan Hans ke paas jo cremation ground hai waha pe inka antim sanskar hoga. Yaha se 10 baje niklenge hum ghar se."

(Today, his health suddenly worsened, and he had been in the hospital for almost a month. Tomorrow morning at 9 AM, his body will be brought here. At 12 PM, his last rites will be performed at the cremation ground near Pawan Hans. We will leave from home at 10 AM).

