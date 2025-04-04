Summer Fashion: How to style pink shirt like Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is a true Gen-Z fashionista, and her style game proves it. Never shying away from stepping out of her comfort zone, she effortlessly pulls off stylish outfits, making her a name to watch out for. With summer approaching, the star has started showcasing her best warm-weather looks. Snapped at the airport en route to Delhi for the Kesari 2 trailer launch, she was seen in a matching set topped with an oversized shirt.

Advertisement

How to style a summer shirt like Ananya Panday

For her look, Ananya opted for a white tank top with a button-down closure halfway through. The cropped, body-hugging top served as the perfect light layer for the warm weather. To add the right touch of layering, she picked an oversized shirt, keeping it breezy and effortless.

Curating her look in soft, summery hues, the Call Me Bae actor chose a pink and white color palette for her outfit. She opted for a bright pink oversized shirt, embracing the hottest summer trend—stripes. With the sleeves left unfolded, she exuded effortless charm as she walked.

Sticking to the light tones, Ananya paired her top with white pants. The breezy bottoms featured a wide-legged fit for maximum comfort, while their cropped length added a relaxed, summer-friendly touch to her ensemble.

Going for the ultimate summer look, Ananya Panday completed her outfit with beige loafers, striking the perfect balance between casual and chic. The neutral shade leaned slightly darker, making it a stylish alternative to sneakers and a more polished choice than flip-flops.

Advertisement

Keeping accessories minimal, she opted for a simple gold-toned necklace, studs, and a few rings. Her hair was left open, enhancing her effortless vibe, while her glowing, hydrated skin stole the show. A hint of blush and a nude lip shade tied the whole look together seamlessly.

What do you think of Ananya’s summer fashion game?

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan sticks to less is more approach in no-makeup look and short white kurti as she visits Chandramouleshwara Temple