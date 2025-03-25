EXCLUSIVE: Karisma Kapoor’s mom Babita’s action left actress bleeding during Goriya Chura Na shoot with Govinda, reveals Ganesh Acharya

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is one of the most celebrated stars in the industry. She has delivered several hits and portrayed memorable roles that are still cherished. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, choreographer Ganesh Acharya revealed how Karisma Kapoor’s mother, Babita Kapoor, played a key role during the filming of the song, Goriya Chura Na Mera Jiya, with Govinda. He shared that her insistence on a particular dance move led to the actress getting injured on set.

While speaking with Pinkvilla, when asked if Karisma Kapoor started bleeding while filming the song Goriya Chura Na, Ganesh Acharya confirmed it, saying, "Yes yes, wo ghutne ka moment. Usmein unki mummy ka hanth tha bahut bada, Babita ji ka." (It was the knee movement. Her mother, Babita ji, played a big role in it).

He further shared, "Wo moment solo tha Govinda ji ka, lekin Babita ji aa ke boli ki ‘yeh solo kyu kar raha hai’. Meine bola ‘Wo Karisma ne short pant pehni hai, ghutne ka moment hai’. ‘Karegi wo, kyu nahi karegi. Aap dikhao usko, karao’. (That moment was originally a solo for Govinda, but Babita ji came and asked, ‘Why is he doing it alone?’ I explained, ‘Ma’am, Karisma is wearing shorts, and this is a knee movement.’ She insisted, ‘She will do it; why won’t she? Show her and make her do it').

Ganesh Acharya continued, "Aab unse itna darr tha ki meine kara diya assistant ko aur Karisma bechari kuch bol nahi payi. Wo same short pant aur wo ghutne pe." (I was so intimidated that I got my assistant to demonstrate it, and poor Karisma couldn’t say anything. She had to do the same step in those shorts, sliding on her knees).

The choreographer then revealed how Karisma's knees were scraped after filming the scene. He shared, "Aap dekho gaane ke baad wo ghutna chhil gaya tha unka. Kyunki Govinda ji ne toh pant mein knee pad pehni thi, unhone kuch bhi nahi pehna tha." (After the song, you could see that her knees were scraped. Govinda had knee pads under his pants, but she had nothing for protection).

He added, "Iss liya aaj Karisma Kapoor Karisma hai. Bahut mehnat kiya unhone aur usmein unki maa ka Babita ji ka bada haath hai. Dono mein. Karisma aur Kareena dono mein.” (That’s why Karisma Kapoor is who she is today. She worked incredibly hard, and a lot of credit goes to her mother, Babita ji. She played a big role in shaping both Karisma and Kareena).

For the unversed, Goriya Chura Na Mera Jiya remains one of the most iconic Bollywood songs, continuing to hold a special place in audiences' hearts. The song is from Karisma Kapoor and Govinda's 1995 film Coolie No. 1.