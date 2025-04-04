Box Office: Tom Cruise expresses excitement for his friend Brad Pitt's F1; can the racing movie rock the theaters?

Tom Cruise is looking forward to summer not only because his movie Mission: Impossible 8 arrives in theaters, but also because his friend Brad Pitt will have a big screen outing with his film F1. Speaking at CinemaCon on April 3, Cruise expressed excitement for Pitt, whose venture will take the box office on June 25 internationally and June 27 stateside.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 stars Pitt as a retired driver making a comeback to mentor a younger racer played by Damson Idris. The film, developed in collaboration with the FIA, features an ensemble cast including Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem.

With real F1 cars and tracks used for filming, the movie aims to deliver an immersive experience much like Top Gun: Maverick did for aviation. The film was also helmed by Kosinski, with Cruise starring in it.

Regarding MI8, officially titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the last installment in the longstanding action-packed spy franchise is scheduled to release on May 23. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and brings back key cast members, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Esai Morales.

Originally planned to be shot back-to-back with its predecessor, production for The Final Reckoning faced delays due to shifting plans and the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Filming, which took place in locations such as the UK, Malta, South Africa, and Norway, wrapped in November 2024. With a reported budget of USD 400 million, the film ranks among the most expensive films ever made. It will have to gross at least USD 1 billion to avoid being considered a failure.

CinemaCon marked a significant event for Cruise admirers, as the actor’s appearance there was his first public event since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hollywood icon wasn’t there only to support Pitt but also to unveil an exclusive look at his film, which is reportedly daunting and action-packed.

F1 showcased exclusive 10-minute footage two days before MI8. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer assured attendees that the film would offer not only action but also romance and humor, making it a suitable pick for all kinds of audiences.

With two high-stakes films arriving within a month this summer, audiences are in for an adrenaline-fueled cinematic season.

