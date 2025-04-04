Kissik girl and Aashiqui 3's Sreeleela is ‘hot meets cute’ in floral kurti and highlighted hair look

Viral Kissik girl Sreeleela has created a soft spot in fans’ hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous beauty and fashion allure. Not only are the dance queen’s on-screen looks gobsmacking, but her everyday casual selfies are glamorous enough to leave her fans in awe. Sreeleela’s latest selfie was not an exception.

The South Indian actress recently took to Instagram to post a carousel of her at-home selfies which was equal parts cute and glamorous. The dancer wore a floral print kurta made with an airy and light fabric, perfect for breezing through the summer.

The billowy kurta featured intricate floral and botanical prints throughout in muted green, orange, and yellow hues. Sreeleela’s ethnic tunic fitted her silhouette gracefully, with a cinched midriff and flared hemline. The notched U-neck and balloon sleeves added an ethnic charm.

The diva accessorized her traditional flair with silver-oxidized dangling earrings featuring aqua-blue opal stones. These bohemian earrings were a perfect pick for channeling desi-chic vibes.

Despite flaunting vibrant attire, Sreeleela’s glamour stole the show. Elevating her naturally gorgeous face card, the actress adorned black smudged eyeliner with elongated lashes. She added mauve matte lipstick, adding a pop of color to the glowy base.

The dance queen tossed her voluminous, highlighted curls in a carefree fashion, exuding an effortlessly glamorous aesthetic.

Sreeleela can’t get enough of floral and abstract summer-apt outfits, as she often adorns this style for her off-duty looks. She mostly picks outfits that have a light and airy appeal to them.

The actress, who is soon going to be seen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film starring Kartik Aaryan, has time and again served billowy laid-back outfits with an ethical charm. From her co-ord flairs to off-shoulder slays, Sreeleela knows how to woo her fans in an effortlessly stylish way. Her catalog of ethnic flair serves as the perfect inspiration for Pinterest-worthy summer dresses.

