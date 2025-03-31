Box Office: Mohanlal’s Empuraan achieves new MILESTONE after setting record straight with Drishyam, Pulimurugan, and Lucifer

Malayalam cinema’s legendary actor and Superstar Mohanlal is rejoicing in the super success of L2 Empuraan. The political action drama turned out to be a juggernaut at the box office and hit a new milestone.

L2 Empuraan emerges 1st Malayalam movie to gross Rs 100 crore overseas

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan clocked over the Rs 100 crore plus in the international markets alone in its opening weekend. With such a superlative box office trend, the movie emerged as the first ever Mollywood flick to achieve this feat.

The opening weekend box office cume of Empuraan currently stands at Rs 175 crore. The movie will comfortably enter the Rs 200 crore club today at the worldwide box office.

Mohanlal’s milestone proves why he’s the biggest crowd puller in Malayalam cinema

Mohanlal is considered the biggest crowd puller in Malayalam cinema. The Superstar has proved his box office potential time and again. For the record, the first ever Malayalam movie to gross over Rs 50 crore was Mohanlal-led Drishyam (2013). Following which, the actor smashed the Rs 100 crore club with Pulimurugan in 2016, which was the first ever Mollywood movie to do so.

The OG set the record straight in 2019 when his political action drama Lucifer became the first Malayalam movie to gross over Rs 50 crore overseas. And now, with the arrival of the Lucifer sequel in cinemas, the actor has hit the century mark in international markets.

Have you watched L2 Empuraan yet? Tell us in the comment section and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.