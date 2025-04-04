Sulli's brother blames IU for sharing controversial Real film script amid accusations of Kim Soo Hyun's forcing her into explicit scene

Sulli's brother made serious allegations against Kim Soo Hyun, claiming he forced the actress to film n*de scenes of the controversial movie Real, even after the presence of a body double. He also dragged in IU in the issue, who did a cameo in the film and had close ties with both the leads. As per a report by K-media TV Report, Sulli's brother alleged that IU's influence led to Sulli's casting in the movie, and subsequently caused lasting harm to her life and career.

Advertisement

Sulli's older brother alleged that IU was initially offered the lead role opposite Kim Soo Hyun in the movie Real (2017), but eventually turned it down. He claimed that IU then shared the script with Sulli, who eventually took on the role. The brother suggested that IU may have been aware of the explicit scenes in the script and chose to avoid the lead role for that reason, and opted for a cameo instead. He questioned IU's motive behind passing the script to Sulli, implying that she should have protected her friend from the potentially damaging project.

The brother criticized IU's actions, believing that Sulli's involvement in Real contributed to her downfall. He previously accused Kim Soo Hyun of not disclosing about the amount of n*dity the role of the female lead demanded. He also claimed that there were massive changes in the script following the opting out of the previous director and Kim Soo Hyun's cousin and agency co-owner Lee Sa Rang. As per him, it was after Lee Sa Rang joined the project that the explicit scenes were added. Another big claim he made was that a body double was supposed to film the scenes, but his sister ended up doing it.

Advertisement

The production team of the movie previously said that the body double was absent on the day of the filming and thus, Sulli herself had to shoot the scenes. But the brother reputed their statement, calling them liars and accused of coming to know from some sources that the body double was present there while the shoot took place.

ALSO READ: Sulli's brother accuses IU of getting Kim Sae Ron, Goo Hara and sister acquainted with problematic psychiatrist