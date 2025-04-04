6 Dos and Don’ts of Summer Dressing 2025 ft. Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan

We are all aware of 'Mumbai ki garmi', and it is equally essential for us to stay stylish and dress comfortably daily. While it is basic that black is a BIG no-no during summers, one still has a lot of options, like pastels and whites. Well, the Sun’s out and it is time for you to shed those layers (maybe hold back on the spendings too!).

From the early morning airport visits to meetings in sharp formals and dinner dates, there’s an outfit for every occasion. Let’s take a look at some dos and don’ts of Summer dressing 2025:

Dos

1. Easy peasy lightweight Summer outfits (Be cool like cotton — that’s our Summer mood)

It is so important to keep yourself cool and stylish without getting trapped in the heat, and hence, opt for breathable outfits in materials like cotton, linen.

2. Trendy Summer outfits and Pastels

One should really pick calming colors like sage green, butter yellow, and peach (Of course, white goes without saying) as they reflect sunlight and give off that breezy vibe.

3. Sunshine mixed with a little bit of sass (and a lot of shades)

Imagine yourself sipping chilly aamras and throwing on some swag while wearing sunglasses and a cap to protect yourself from the heat. Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Suhana Khan are perfect examples of the same.

4. They don't hurt like stilettos

Well, if you are not aware of this, then let me tell you, ballet and thong flats have earned the title of the hottest and most comfortable footwear of the year. Make them your best friend this Summer 2025.

DON'TS FOR SUMMER 2025

5. Polyester and Nylon fabrics are a big NO-NO if you really want to avoid heat. Plus, black maybe chic but it absorbs heat.

6. Keep it minimal by wearing a statement dress/Maxi dress/floral dress and NOT layering it all. For laidback dressing, balance volume with structure like a loose top + Korean bottoms

