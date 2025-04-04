Who is Meera Jasmine? Actress who returned to acting after marriage and made her comeback to Tamil cinema with Test

Actress Meera Jasmine recently made her return to Tamil cinema with the film Test. The movie marked the actress’s comeback to the industry after an 11-year hiatus.

For those who are unaware, Meera Jasmine is an Indian actress who has worked in films across various languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. She was born on February 15, 1982, in Thiruvalla, Kerala.

Meera made her debut in Malayalam cinema after being spotted by The Goat Life director Blessy, who was then working as an assistant director on Soothradharan. Her debut film was helmed by the late A. K. Lohithadas.

The film, a crime drama featuring Dileep in the lead role, earned Meera Jasmine the Second Best Actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards. Following that, she once again acted alongside Dileep in the film Gramophone.

She further appeared in the film Swapnakkoodu, starring alongside actors such as Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, and Jayasurya. Meera Jasmine made her Tamil debut in 2002 with the film Run, where she starred opposite R. Madhavan.

See Meera Jasmine’s pictures here:

Over the years, the actress appeared in the Tamil film Vingyani (2014) and the Malayalam film Pathu Kalpanakal (2016). Both ventures marked her final appearances before going on hiatus.

However, in 2022, Meera Jasmine returned to the screen in the lead role in the film Makal. The family drama, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and written by Iqbal Kuttippuram, featured Jayaram in the lead role but was a box-office failure.

Later, she appeared in films like Queen Elizabeth and Paalum Pazhavum, continuing her journey in Malayalam cinema. Furthermore, she made her return to Telugu cinema with a cameo appearance in Vimanam and played a dual role in the movie Swag (2024).

Now, after 11 years away from Tamil cinema, the actress has taken on a leading role in the movie Test. The sports drama features her alongside Siddharth, with R. Madhavan and Nayanthara as co-leads.

