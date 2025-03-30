Solo Leveling Season 2 Ending Explained: Jinwoo Extracts Min Byung-Gu’s Shadow Solider As Finale Closes Jeju Island Arc

Solo Leveling Season 2 finally sees Jinwoo close out the most anticipated Jeju Island arc in episode 13. Our hero goes from bearing the irk of the other hunters after he uses Min Byung-Gu's corpse as a shadow soldier to getting appreciation for giving them a chance to say goodbye to their friend properly. A lot happened in the last episode of season 2, setting up what's to come for Jinwoo next, teasing new anticipated arcs, and much more. While the anime hasn't been officially confirmed for a 3rd season, fans expect the good news to come soon enough after how the last episode ended.

After Elixir of Life doesn't work on Cha Hae-In, Jinwoo is forced to extract the corpse of an S-Rank healer, Min Byung-Gu, much to other hunters' horror, especially Baek Yoon-ho, who used to be close friends with the latter. However, the anger doesn't last long until the protagonist makes his motives clear. He reveals that Byung-Gu, a good person through and through, started healing Cha Hae-In without an order from him, curing her and putting her out of danger.

The other hunters finally understand Jinwoo's actions; once the healing is done, he lets Min Byung-Gu's extraction go. Everyone leaves Jeju Island with Hae-In, who is still unconscious but better, and Byung-Gu's body to give him a proper funeral. However, Jinwoo stays put because his mission still isn't over.

Jinwoo continued to fight until he reached the final boss of this arc, the Ant King. Once defeated, our MC tries to extract his shadow, Beru, but is met with darkness that suddenly surrounds him. Not much is known about why and what it is, but that's a mystery for upcoming seasons to solve.

Advertisement

Another exciting event that has fans awaiting Solo Level Season 3 is the appearance of new human-like monsters who don't seem to be bound in dungeons. Till now, beastes had to do a dungeon break to get out of the gates. This leaves a lot of questions to be answered.

Finally, Go Gunhee approves Jinwoo to create his own Hunter Guild. Once he had achieved the S-Rank, Jinwoo realized that to take on new challenges, he'd need to form his own guild filled with capable hunters. The Chairman of the Korean Hunters Association finally shows the green light to the protagonist.

As season 2 closes out, the creators have made sure to leave fans at the edge of their seats. Season 3 will have much to answer and explore as the story progresses to its ultimate crescendo.