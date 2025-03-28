The most awaited superhero franchise of Indian Cinema, Krrish is back. According to sources close to the development, Krrish 4 will be produced by Aditya Chopra in association with Rakesh Roshan and go on floors by early 2026. That’s not all. The film will mark the directorial debut of one of India’s biggest and most celebrated superstar, Hrithik Roshan. “Hrithik will don the role of actor and director for Krrish 4 - The biggest superhero franchise of Indian Cinema, that kicked off with Koi Mil Gaya in 2003, followed by Krrish and Krrish 3. The script is locked and pre-production work is going on in full swing as the aim is to take the film on floors in early 2026,” revealed a source.

Confirming the development to Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan says, “I am passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me. Hrithik has a clear and a very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades. I couldn’t be more prouder to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family. Krrish has entertained audiences the world over and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga and take the vision I created so many years ago to greater heights.”

Rakesh Roshan is thrilled that Aditya Chopra is taking over the reigns of Krrish 4 as the producer. “It brings me so much joy to see someone like Adi as the producer of Krrish 4. It was he who convinced Hrithik to sit in the director’s chair. Adi and Yash Raj Films have the knowledge, understanding and technological might to produce this film and add great value to this project.”

He adds, “Hrithik and Adi coming together as a producer-director pair with me behind them is a rare and deliciously creative combination. I am sure they will turn Krrish 4 into a theatrical experience that has never been made in India. The dream is to make India proud globally with a larger-than-life experience like Krrish 4.”

Krrish 4 will go on floors in early 2026, following a prolonged pre-production of almost a year, which has already started. The script is locked and it's work in progress to create the pre-viz for this superhero saga. Krrish 4 is touted to be the most ambitious film of Indian Cinema, with the vision to represent India at a global level. As reported by Pinkvilla before, Krrish 4 will mark the return of Jadoo to the franchise, 22 years after his first appearance in Koi Mil Gaya. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exciting update on Krrish 4, as this is just the beginning of a new adventure with two powerhouses joining force.