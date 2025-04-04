Sonam Kapoor’s airport look in Rs 3,90,000 Dior bag and monochrome beige co-ord set is just too far from BASIC
Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the airport, effortlessly rocking a standout co-ord set with a perfect touch of class.
When Sonam Kapoor steps into the frame, even fashion icons pause to take notes. Her airport looks consistently leave us in awe, and this one is no exception. The actress continues to use the airport as her personal runway, serving up not-so-basic outfits with impeccable styling. Let's dive into her latest ensemble!
For her airport fashion, Sonam Kapoor is back with a fresh and chic look. This time, she slayed in a three-piece outfit featuring a matching print top, skirt, and jacket. The lightweight top was adorned with delicate floral prints, and she polished the look by tucking it into a midi skirt. Keeping the look monochrome, the skirt mirrored the floral prints and featured a neat waistband that cinched her waist before cascading down to her ankles.
Adding a touch of elegance to this standout outfit, Sonam layered her top with a jacket featuring eye-catching prints of florals and houses, making the look effortlessly head-turning. Designed with a high-neck collar and sleeves with elasticated edges, she left the jacket open to showcase all the details.
Her accessories complemented the ensemble beautifully. She wore round white earrings and delicate rings, while oversized black sunglasses shielded her eyes. To complete the look, she paired her outfit with a Christian Dior bag costing approximately Rs 3.9 lakh, adding a touch of luxury to her chic airport style.
Enhancing her glowing skin, Sonam kept her makeup minimal and subtle, opting for a neutral-toned blush that highlighted her cheekbones and a nude-shade lipstick to complete the look. She left her long, straight tresses open, parted in the middle, and paired the ensemble with comfy white shoes.
Her airport look was on point, flawlessly combining the chic outfit with minimal yet luxurious accessories. With this, Sonam Kapoor has set a whole new standard for travel style, proving that fashion is never about less—it’s all about the details.
