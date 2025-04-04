Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar becomes an explosive gangster in this wild ride of an action entertainer packed with his old film references

Ajith Kumar is all set to hit the big screens this year with the movie Good Bad Ugly, slated to release on April 10, 2025. The film directed by Adhik Ravichandran has finally dropped its trailer, which is packed with the actor’s former film references.

The 2-minute-long trailer takes us on a fun ride with Ajith appearing outside of his comfort zone, playing a zany and fun character.

Watch the trailer for Good Bad Ugly

The trailer of Good Bad Ugly is similar to the teaser of the movie and is packed with several reference elements. The film features multiple callbacks to Ajith Kumar’s previous movies like Varalaaru, Villain, and even the recent Vidaamuyarchi .

Additionally, the trailer showcases Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, who delivers a dialogue that calls back to Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha. In the trailer, Ajith Kumar appears as a seasoned gangster who has left the world of crime behind for the sake of his son.

However, when a villain crosses his path and tries to harm his child, he must rise to the occasion and return to his former self. With Ajith Kumar in the lead as AK, the film also features Trisha, Arjun Das, L2: Empuraan fame Karthikeya, Priya Prakash Varrier, Sunil, and Simran in key roles.

The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran and features music by GV Prakash Kumar , who replaced Devi Sri Prasad.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen this year in Vidaamuyarchi, which also starred Trisha as the female lead. The film tells the story of a couple on the verge of divorce after the wife confesses to cheating on her husband.

As they travel to her parents’ home, a trucker kidnaps the wife and takes her hostage. With no external help, the husband must rise to the occasion and face every challenge to rescue his spouse.

