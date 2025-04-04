Box Office: After Dream Girl 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, can Ananya Panday deliver her 3rd theatrical hit with Kesari 2?

Ananya Panday is currently one of the most popular actresses to emerge from the younger generation. She made her debut in Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Although her career spans nearly eight years, she has appeared in a limited number of films, with a mix of both successes and failures.

Box Office Successes of Ananya Panday

The biggest hits of her career so far include Dream Girl 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Both were well-received comedy films that performed successfully at the box office. Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was a sequel to the hit film Dream Girl, while Pati Patni Aur Woh was a remake of a beloved romantic comedy from decades ago.

Upcoming Movies of Ananya Panday

Among Ananya Panday’s upcoming films, the closest to its release is the Dharma Productions film Kesari: Chapter 2. Planned as a sequel to the much-loved Kesari (2019), Kesari 2 features Akshay Kumar once again in the lead, this time portraying advocate C. Sankaran Nair.

This period courtroom drama sheds light on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. R. Madhavan plays the primary antagonist, while the trailer also shows Ananya Panday as a lawyer on the protagonist's side, supporting Akshay Kumar's character.

Based on the recently released trailer, the odds currently favor the film’s success. If everything goes well in the pre-release phase, the film has the potential to become a major box office success due to its strong content. Additionally, the powerful performances by Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, along with the franchise factor, are expected to contribute to a solid opening.

This emotional courtroom drama is scheduled to release on 18 April, clashing directly with the horror-comedy The Bhootnii, which stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, and Mouni Roy. As of now, The Bhootnii has not generated significant hype, which may benefit Kesari: Chapter 2. Based on current trends, Kesari: Chapter 2 is expected to open at around Rs 7 crore, although only time will tell where the film ultimately lands.

