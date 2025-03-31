L2 Empuraan Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie STORMS PAST Rs 200 crore club in just 5 days

Malayalam cinema's biggest box office bet of 2025 turned out to be a big success. The Mohanlal starrer political action drama refused to slow down anytime soon at the box office. The movie is soaring high with each passing day.

L2 Empuraan zooms past Rs 200 crore club in just 5 days

Opened to a historic start of Rs 66.50 crore, L2 Empuraan continued its triumphant journey at the box office. Released on March 27, the movie raked over Rs 175 crore in its long opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie recorded another phenomenal business day today on Day 5 and stormed past another milestone. As we are writing, L2 Empuraan clocked over the Rs 200 crore club at the global box office, becoming the fastest Malayalam movie ever to do so.

L2 Empuraan is currently the second highest grossing movie of Malayalam cinema. It surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Tovino Thomas’ 2018 in just 4 days. It will be interesting to see how many days it takes to emerge as the new Industry Hit, beating the current record holder Manjummel Boys.

Other than clocking over Rs 200 crore mark, the movie also zoomed past into the Rs 50 crore club at the Kerala box office. Lalettan is back in action and how!

Day-wise box office collection of L2 Empuraan at the worldwide box office:

Day Gross Worldwide Collection 1 Rs 66.50 crore 2 Rs 34.50 crore 3 Rs 35.50 crore 4 Rs 38.50 crore 5 Rs 25 crore (est.) Total Rs 200 crore

