6 Korean female actors to follow on Instagram for ultimate fashion inspiration: Son Ye-Jin to Park Shin-Hye
South Korea is the ultimate destination for styling, and the K-drama icons are proof of it. Always dressed to slay, here are the top 6 female stars to follow for fashion ideas.
When looking for fashion inspiration, South Korea is the ultimate destination. Always dressed to the nines, K-drama and K-pop icons never fail to disappoint with their styles. Looking for a summer wardrobe refresh? Here are the top 6 female icons to follow for just the right outfit suggestions.
1. Son Ye-Jin
Shot to fame in India with Crash Landing On You, Son Ye-Jin always turns heads with her fashion choices. Dressed perfectly for a summer day, she flaunted a matching skirt and top in mint. With balloon sleeves and a midi-style skirt, she looked the prettiest.
2. IU
Lee Ji-Eun, better known by her stage name IU, ruled hearts with Hotel del Luna. Impressing with her style, she turned up to a posh event in a beautiful pearl-colored gown. With a one-shoulder style, the dress featured a flowy hem.
3. Shin Min-A
Shin Min-A earned recognition in the country with Oh My Venus and never stopped winning over fans with her style and acting. All dressed for a vacation, she pulled off a cute matching co-ord set. With a relaxed fit translucent shirt and flowy shorts, she served just the right summer style in the right shade.
4. Park Shin-Hye
Park Shin-Hye amazed fans with her acting in The Heirs but also won hearts for her impeccable taste in fashion. Stepping for a day out, she looked super cute in a summer fit. Flaunting an eye-hole design top in full sleeves with a lace-up closure, she completed the fit with wide-legged quirky denim pants.
5. Kim Go-Eun
Kim Go-Eun debuted can easily pull off not-so-traditional styles and completely stun in them. Slaying in a stunning outfit, she fashioned a full-sleeved white sweater. Going a little off-beat with the bottoms, the star matched it with a heavily pleaded black midi-skirt.
6. Song Hye-Kyo
Gaining fame with Descendants of the Sun, Song Hye-Kyo is the ultimate queen when it comes to casual fashion. Serving the perfect vacation style, she wore a light and cropped white top and layered with an olive-green bomber. Winning all the points for style, she paired this with high-rise straight-cut jeans.
Would you take inspiration from these Korean stars? What do you think of their fashion game?
ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor’s airport look in Rs 3,90,000 Dior bag and monochrome beige co-ord set is just too far from BASIC