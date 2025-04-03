Why is ex-couple Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht in news?

Ex-couple Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht, known to be among the popular actors of the entertainment industry, are in the news for their personal lives. The couple parted ways in 2022; however, their recent statements about separation have been making headlines. After 15 years of marriage, Barkha and Indraneil got divorced. The actress recently accused Indraneil of cheating, meanwhile, he stated that the "divorce" made a positive transformation in his life.

Why are Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht in news?

When Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht divorced in 2022, there was widespread speculation that Indraneil had an alleged affair with Bengali actress Ishaa Saha, which contributed to the deterioration of his marriage with Barkha. Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Barkha broke her silence regarding their divorce. This happened after Indraneil discussed his "failed" marriage on a podcast with Sanghmitra Hitaishi.

During the podcast, Indraneil talked about the personal growth he experienced following their separation. He acknowledged that some people may see his marriage to Barkha as a failure, but he believes it was successful for 13 years. Indraneil emphasized that he didn't want to label their marriage as a "failure" and shared how both he and Barkha had their individual journeys and their personalities evolved with time.

After his podcast, Barkha disclosed in an interview that Indraneil chose to end their marriage, making it clear that it was his decision. The Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi fame expressed that if it had been up to her, she would have wanted to save their marriage. Barkha recalled that their divorce had a significant physical and emotional impact on her.

Barkha accused Indraneil of cheating and shared how challenging it was for her to leave the marriage despite the cheating. She admitted that even after discovering his infidelity, she had forgiven him and had made efforts to salvage their marriage for two years.

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht's love story

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht met while on the show Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. While Barkha was the female protagonist, Indraneil was the male lead. The show aired from April 3, 2006, to September 28, 2006. It was on air for a short period, but Indraneil and Barkha's love bloomed while working together.

After two years of courtship, Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht got married in 2008. The former couple was married for 14 years before their relationship hit rock bottom. Barkha and Indraneil divorced in 2022 when their daughter was 9 years old. The ex-couple is parents to a 13-year-old daughter, Meira, who was born in October 2011.

