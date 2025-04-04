Manoj Kumar Death HIGHLIGHTS: Cremation to be held at 12 PM tomorrow, Salman Khan calls him 'true legend', Dharmendra arrives at late actor's house
Legendary filmmaker Manoj Kumar’s demise has left the entire Bollywood in grief. His cinematic legacy over the years inspired many and made him an icon of Indian cinema. On the other hand, his contemporary artists, including Sharmila Tagore, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Poonam Dhillon, also got emotional as they reacted to the unfortunate news.
Hema Malini spoke to ANI and pointed out that all the films of the late legendary actor were patriotic. She mentioned that the actor was very fond of the BJP party, which he also joined for some time. However, he couldn’t continue because of his health issues. The Sholay actress remembered asking him why he was not making films.
Veteran actor Manoj Kumar breathed his last today (April 4) at the age of 87 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Condolences are pouring in from all corners of the country. He was not just a legendary actor but also one of the kindest stars of the country.
As per a report in News18, when Dharmendra was struggling to make a mark in Mumbai after his initial film offer fell through, he met with an aspiring actor, Manoj Kumar. Both were going through similar challenges, leading to a strong friendship. They even became roommates during their early days in Mumbai. To sustain themselves, Manoj Kumar took on ghostwriting gigs to cover their expenses.
Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 this morning (April 4) at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His demise has left the entire nation in shock, with heartfelt condolences pouring in.
Amongst many industry friends of the late actor who have been arriving at his home, veteran actor Prem Chopra too was seen arriving to pay his condolences to his family.
Ever since the news of Manoj Kumar passing away has come out, many celebrities have taken to their social media handle to mourn his death. The latest name to get added to this list is that of Salman Khan.
The Sikandar star took to his X handle and wrote, "Manoj Kumar Ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories…"
Poonam Dhillon is one of the most popular actresses of her time. She has worked in films produced under Manoj Kumar's banner. Today as the veteran star passed away, the actress came to his residence to meet his family.
Poonam arrived at his residence and expressed her sadness on Manoj Kumar's death. The actress spoke about the impact he had on Indian Cinema.
Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 this morning (April 4) at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His demise has left the entire nation in shock, with heartfelt condolences pouring in.
Talking about the late actor, Raveena said, "I know Manoj uncle since many years. Infact, mere papa ko unhone ki break diya tha film mein. (In fact, he was the one who gave my father his break in films). He is like the father to all of us.”
Ever since the news of Manoj Kumar's passing away came out, the entire nation is in a state of shock. Many Bollywood celebs took to their Instagram handle to express their gratitude. Since morning several celebrities have arrived at the late actor's home and one of them is Raveena Tandon.
The actress was seen arriving at Manoj Kumar's residence alone to pay her last respects.
Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar were very good friends. These two started their career at the same time. Today as Manoj Kumar passed away, his dear friend Dharmendra made sure to pay a visit and mourn his demise.
The veteran actor recently underwent eye surgery but despite that, he arrived at Manoj Kumar's residence. He was accompanied by his staff members.
The entire nation and Bollywood are mourning the loss of legendary actor Manoj Kumar. While several celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, and more, expressed their grief on social media, veteran actor Anita Raj got in touch with us and reacted to the unfortunate news.
While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Anita Raj stated, "It's truly heartbreaking to hear about the passing of Manoj Kumar Ji. I had the honor and privilege of working with such a legendary filmmaker. His remarkable contributions to cinema will forever be cherished and remembered. May God grant his family the strength and courage to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti," she further added.
Legendary Indian actor Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic films and soulful performances, passed away at 87 in Mumbai. He left behind a legacy of unforgettable movies and songs that continue to be loved by generations.
Here's a list of his 5 most iconic songs from his movies.
1) Lag Jaa Gale
2) Mere Desh Ki Dharti
3) Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai
4) Patthar Ke Sanam
5) Bharat Ka Rehnewala Hoon
Veteran actor and director Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Friday. He had once shared in an old interview that he greatly admired legendary actor Dilip Kumar, whose influence played a pivotal role in shaping his acting journey. Harikrishnan Giri Goswami, popularly known as 'Bharat Kumar,' had adopted the name Manoj after being inspired by Dilip Kumar's character in the film Shabnam.
The late actor had recalled being deeply moved by Dilip Kumar’s performance in the 1949 film Shabnam, which left such an impression on him at the age of 11 that he decided to adopt the screen name 'Manoj Kumar' if he ever entered the film industry.
Veteran actress and Saif Ali Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore has worked with Manoj Kumar in Sawan Ki Ghata. As, the actor passed away today, Sharmila shared her fond memories of working with the late actor in this film.
She recalled that they shot the film in Ooty and made some wonderful memories. "He made great films as a director. His contribution to Hindi films is immense," shared the actress.
The news of Manoj Kumar's sudden demise has sent shockwaves throughout the entire nation. Veteran actress Aruna Irani spoke exclusively with us and shared her fond memories of working with the late actor. Remembering late actor Manoj Kumar, Aruna Irani said, "Very good actor, very good director, very good producer. So, it was great working with him, bahut acha tha (It was very good)."
Remembering the old days, the veteran actress said, "And the first film he made was Upkar in which I was also there; it was a color film-the first color film kyunki isse pehle hote the color par (because before this, there used to be but) only songs and dancers used to be in color baaki film black and white hoti thi (rest of the film used to be black and white). So, it was great working with a director like him."
After the sad news of Manoj Kumar's demise came out, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles and shared an emotional note. Ajay Devgn too shared an iconic picture of the late actor and wrote a long note.
In his post he wrote, "Manoj Kumar ji was not just a cinematic icon - he was a personal milestone in my family’s journey. He gave my father, Veeru Devgan, his very first break as an action director in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. From there, their collaboration continued all the way to Kranti, creating moments that are now part of Indian cinema’s golden history. As Indian cinema bids farewell to its Bharat Kumar - a storyteller, a patriot, and a legend. I also wish to say thank you for shaping my father’s journey and for inspiring countless storytellers like me. Your legacy, Manoj ji, is eternal."
Aamir Khan released an official statement after the news of Manoj Kumar's death came out. In his statement he wrote, "Manoj Kumar was not just an actor, and film-maker, he was an institution. I have learnt so much watching his films."
Aamir further added, "His films were often based on important social themes which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family."
Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 this morning. He has left the entire nation mourning. Ashoke Pandit updated that his cremation will take place at 12 PM tomorrow and now his son Kunal Goswami has shared some major update.
Kunal revealed that his father passed away peacefully despite being in a lot of pain. He was in a lot of pain fom the last 1 month but after suffering multiple organ failure he passed away.
Manoj Kumar passed away this morning leaving everyone in a state of shock. The veteran actor was 87-year-old when he breathed his last. Ashoke Pandit gave an update on Manoj Kumar's cremation.
He shared that the veteran actor passed away at 3:30 AM on April 4th. He was not keeping well from past 1 month and he will be cremated at Pawan Hans, Mumbai at 12 PM tomorrow.