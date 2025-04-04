Manoj Kumar Death HIGHLIGHTS: Cremation to be held at 12 PM tomorrow, Salman Khan calls him 'true legend', Dharmendra arrives at late actor's house

Legendary filmmaker Manoj Kumar’s demise has left the entire Bollywood in grief. His cinematic legacy over the years inspired many and made him an icon of Indian cinema. On the other hand, his contemporary artists, including Sharmila Tagore, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Poonam Dhillon, also got emotional as they reacted to the unfortunate news.

Hema Malini spoke to ANI and pointed out that all the films of the late legendary actor were patriotic. She mentioned that the actor was very fond of the BJP party, which he also joined for some time. However, he couldn’t continue because of his health issues. The Sholay actress remembered asking him why he was not making films.