NCT’s Doyoung is all set to debut as a solo artist with his debut album, titled YOUTH, to be released in the coming days. Following Taeyong and Ten, he will be the third member of NCT who will be venturing into a solo career. Moreover, to promote his upcoming album, he has released several concept pictures.

Teaser images of Doyoung's highly anticipated solo debut album were unveiled on April 10 at midnight KST, offering fans a tantalizing glimpse into the album's concept. The pictures showcase Doyoung standing gracefully by the seaside, surrounded by breathtaking scenery, exuding an ethereal aura.

Prior to this, the talented artist treated fans to an intro film, providing a sneak peek into the mesmerizing melodies that will grace the album. Doyoung's exceptional vocal prowess was also showcased in the video, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of his solo debut.

The album is set to premiere on April 22, 2024, at 6 PM KST. It will be a full-length album and consist of a total of 10 songs. The tracklist for the album has also been released through the group’s social media page. The concept of the album YOUTH delves into the various emotions experienced during youth. It narrates heartfelt moments that are experienced by young people.



More about NCT's Doyoung

Doyoung made his debut under SM Entertainment’s largest boy group, NCT. Soon after, he became a fixed member of the subunit, NCT 127, alongside Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. Recently, he has also been part of another subunit called NCT DoJaeJung which consists of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. Known for his exceptional singing capabilities, he remains an indispensable member of the group.

Apart from being a K-pop idol, Doyoung has also delved into acting and made his drama debut as the lead in the third season of Midnight Cafe – The Curious Stalker. Following this, on April 19, 2021, he was also cast in the musical Marie Antoinette, portraying Count Axel von Fersen. The artist also contributed his vocals for Beautiful Day in 2023 for the K-drama Dr. Romantic Season 3. Moreover, he also recorded an OST titled Here With Me for the series See You in My 19th Life.

